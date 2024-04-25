GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police announced today that at 10:13 a.m. on April 22, 2024, it responded to a 911 call in the area of Lilac Street reporting an incident involving a subject allegedly pointing a rifle in the direction of several workers engaged in construction work at an adjacent residence. The police said this occurred after the subject had a verbal altercation with several of the individuals.

"Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the alleged suspect and spoke with two victims involved in the incident," police said. "Subsequent inquiries, including interviews with the victims and several witnesses, led to the arrest of one suspect in connection with the incident.

"The suspect that was taken into custody is identified as 37-year-old Kenyon J. Jones of Glen Carbon."

The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office where the following charges were issued:

Ct I: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Ct II: Aggravated Assault

Ct III: Aggravated Assault

Jones was ordered to be remanded to the custody of the Madison County Sheriff to be held for his initial appearance.

"The Glen Carbon Police Department would like to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this incident as well as the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for their continued efforts on behalf of our community," the department said.

For further information or inquiries, please contact Detective Sergeant Jeff Blind of the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-2643.

