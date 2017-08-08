GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department issued a warning to residents that the village's 288-2664 number has been spoofed in telemarketing calls.

"If you receive a call from 288-2664, showing Village of Glen Carbon, please know this may be a scam call offering to 'lower your interest rates,'" the police said. "At this time, this is the only phone number we know to be compromised."

The police department also issued this reminder: "You should never provide personal information to anyone over the phone. A government agency will never contact you and ask you to provide personal information."

If you’d like to report other suspicious numbers, please visit www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov

