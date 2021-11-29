GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department is investigating a purse snatching that took place in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter at 400 Junction Drive in Glen Carbon on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

"The suspects entered the parking lot, then watched the victim walk to her vehicle," the Glen Carbon Police said. "While the victim was placing items into her vehicle, the suspects drove by and grabbed the victim’s purse from the child seat of the cart and then sped away."

Glen Carbon Police said the purse-snatching incident is currently under investigation.

The Glen Carbon Police added that during the holiday season, it encourages shoppers to be vigilant.

"While Glen Carbon is a very safe community, you should always secure your purse in your vehicle before loading your items," the Glen Carbon Police said. "Additionally, you should never leave your purse or other valuables unattended and always take key fobs out of your vehicle."

Anyone with any information about this particular purse snatching please contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226.

