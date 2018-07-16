ALTON - A police pursuit from Glen Carbon ended in Alton Saturday night with a crash near Washington Avenue and Bostwick.

Glen Carbon Police Chief Todd Link said the chase began during a traffic stop in Glen Carbon. Authorities determined the car had been reported stolen from Marion County, Illinois. Once the suspect fled, the officer gave pursuit, but ended that pursuit on Interstate 255 as per Glen Carbon Police Department policy. The chase was then taken by other agencies, including the Pontoon Beach Police Department, Link said.

Details on the chase between Glen Carbon and Alton are not available at this time as Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said it was Glen Carbon's suspect and Link said the report on the incident has yet to be filed.

The chase concluded in Alton with that crash before becoming a foot pursuit, according to scanner traffic Saturday night. The suspect was taken into custody, and witnesses at the scene said the vehicle was damaged and missing a tire.

Charges have not been filed at this time, however, and Link said a press release with full details will be forthcoming in the near future from his department.

