Glen Carbon Police announce emergency declaration at Community Room because of cold weather
GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon has made an emergency declaration that the Glen Carbon Police Department Community Room, located at:
149 N. Main
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The facility will be open as a Mass Care Warming Shelter for the following dates and time:
Saturday thru Monday, January 15th, 2018
24 Hours per day during this period
In addition, the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, located at: 198 S. Main
Hours of operation:
Monday–Thursday9:00AM–8:00PM
Friday–Saturday9:00AM–5:00PM
Sunday1:00PM–5:00PM
If further information or assistance is needed, feel free to contact the Police Department at 618-288-7226.If shelter is ever needed out of this designated time, please contact the Police Department, Chief Todd Link said.
More like this: