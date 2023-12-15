GLEN CARBON - After tabling the item at their last meeting, the Glen Carbon Village Board voted earlier this week to exempt village employees from the Illinois Paid Leave For All Workers Act, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Trustees unanimously voted to pass an ordinance clarifying the village already has a paid leave policy in place for its employees. Employment Attorney Tom Berry said there is also new language adding paid leave for part-time village employees.

“The first item is to amend the handbook so that all employees moving forward will have some form of paid personal leave,” Berry said at the meeting. “We can then exercise our right to exempt [of the Paid Leave For All Workers Act].”

New amendments were made to the Village Personnel Handbook regarding personal days. Since the Illinois Paid Leave For All Workers Act requires that all workers, including part-time, receive paid leave, the amendment provides part-time village employees with eight hours of leave per year.

Glen Carbon is the latest in a series of municipalities that have passed similar ordinances exempting them from the act. Godfrey trustees voted to exempt the village on Dec. 5, 2023, shortly after Jerseyville passed a similar ordinance exempting them as well.

The ordinance exempting Glen Carbon from the act uses similar language as the ordinances passed by other municipalities, noting that “the Village of Glen Carbon recognizes the importance of paid leave and currently provides reasonable paid leave benefits to its employees.”

A full recording of the Glen Carbon Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

