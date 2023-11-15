GLEN CARBON - Phase 1 of the development of Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon is officially complete, and village trustees gave the project’s first phase their official approval at this week’s meeting. Phase 1 mainly included traffic improvements on the north side of the site and the center’s initial tenants, while Phase 2 will include a pocket park, additional tenants, and more.

Phase 1 traffic improvements were completed along Plum Street, Governor’s Parkway, and Troy Road, including both entrances to Chick-Fil-A, the site’s first tenant which was steadily busy even before both entrances were open. Phase 1 also included work on the interior roadways, stormwater drainage, as well as securing tenants like Olive Garden and Plaza Tire Service, which are nearing completion themselves.

Phase 2 will include several more tenants and improvements to the site which seek to increase connectivity for cyclists and pedestrians. Tim Lowe with The Staenberg Group previously stated that a pocket park is planned to be built on the southern end of Orchard Town Center near a bike trail entrance, which will serve as a “great point of entry” for visitors.

Future tenants also include the Meijer grocery store and Dick’s Sporting Goods, the latter of which will be built in conjunction with a few other small, local shops. One future building will reportedly have a rear deck area facing the pocket park for greater interactivity between visitors. More details about both Phase 1 and Phase 2 plans are outlined in this related story on Riverbender.com.

Now that village trustees have officially approved the work completed so far, they have also accepted a two-year maintenance bond for all Phase 1 improvements, except for a water lift station which has yet to be completed. While Lowe previously indicated Phase 2 traffic improvements were still awaiting design approval, an updated timeline on expected Phase 2 completion is still unknown at this time.

A full recording of the Nov. 15, 2023 Glen Carbon Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

