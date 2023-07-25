GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus made several announcements at the Village Board meeting on Tuesday about upcoming events, award nominees, online surveys, and more.

Mayor Marcus said the Comprehensive Plan Survey and the Parks and Trails Master Plan Survey are now available online at glencarbonil.gov. The Comprehensive Plan is meant to articulate “the community’s vision for Glen Carbon for the next 10 to 15 years,” according to the survey. The Parks and Trails Master Plan Survey similarly helps “plan for the future of the park and trail system for the next ten years.”

The Village of Glen Carbon is also sponsoring the Edwardsville Futures professional tennis tournament happening now at Edwardsville High School, which Mayor Marcus added is “the only high school to host a Pro Circuit tournament.” Tournament matches are set to continue the rest of this week before culminating with a singles match final on Sunday. A full schedule and more information is available on edwardsvillefutures.com.

Mayor Marcus also announced that the 2023 G.L.E.N. (Gardening, Landscaping, Enhancing Nature) Award nominees have been selected and will be announced in the upcoming edition of the Village Communicator. A total of four Glen Carbon area residents, organizations, and/or businesses will receive G.L.E.N. Awards for making “the Village more attractive by enhancing the beauty of their properties through gardening/landscaping.”

Tickets are on sale now for a private dinner for six at the Yanda Cabin in September. Tickets are available for $10 each at the Glen Carbon Village Hall and the Heritage Museum. Mayor Marcus said all proceeds will go towards the cabin and museum.

Later this fall, the third annual Randy Gori Memorial Kicks On 66 Car Show will be held in Schon Park on Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mayor Marcus said the event will feature “over 600 cars, live music, vendors, and family friendly fun.” More information, including a link to register your vehicle, is available at kickson66.org.

