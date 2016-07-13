ST. LOUIS - Jonathan Michael Malone, 53, of Glen Carbon, was sentenced in the United States District Court in East St. Louis, for armed robbery to 108 months in federal prison.

He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release, to play a fine of $300 and restitution to the shop owner in the amount of $102.25.

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Donald S. Boyce, announced today that Malone was sentenced in the United States District Court in East Saint Louis. Malone was charged with Interference of Commerce by Robbery, with Brandishing a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence, and with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Malone admitted in open court, that on January 14, 2016, Malone robbed the One Stop Shop Gas Station in Maryville, Illinois. During the robbery, Malone brandished a handgun at the owner. Furthermore, Malone possessed the handgun unlawfully after having been previously convicted of armed robbery.

On July 12, 2016, the district court sentenced Malone.

The case was investigated by the Glen Carbon Police Department, the Maryville Police Department, the Illinois State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William E. Coonan.





