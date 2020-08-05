Jesse ChartrandGLEN CARBON - As a result of the work of Glen Carbon Police Department and the Madison County State’s Attorneys’ Office, Jesse Chartrand, 40, of Glen Carbon, was arrested and charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault to a Child, a Class X Felony, as well as two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Class 2 Felonies.

On July 30, the Glen Carbon Police Department received a complaint of an individual engaging in sexual conduct with a minor. On Aug. 4, Detective Jeremy Coppotelli, working with the Madison County State’s Attorneys’ Office, developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant.

Chartrand has been arrested and is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail. The Glen Carbon Police Department has not received or developed any information that Jesse Chartrand is involved in other related crimes.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226.

Chartrand’s bond was set at $200,000.

