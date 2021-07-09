GLEN CARBON - Dwayne S. Totleben, 29, of the 700 block of George Street, Wood River, has been indicted on charges of armed robbery, failure to stop after a personal injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a police officer.

The armed robbery charge accuses him of taking a watch, shoes, a cell phone, and about $200 from another man while armed with a hammer. He was indicted on the charges Thursday. The incidents occurred in August and October.

He is also accused of possession of a stolen 2013 Ford Fusion and leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury. The accident occurred on Illinois Route 159. Authorities also claim he entered a 2019 Volkswagen in the 500 block of Crossing Lane, Glen Carbon. Totleben was also accused of obstructing a peace officer.

If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

ALTON - Elizabeth A.Scarborough, 20, whose last known address is in the 1100 block of Lewis Lane Wood river, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

She allegedly possessed between five and 15 grams of methamphetamine and less than 15 grams of alprazolam, a prescription sedative, on Wednesday. Bail was set at $50,000.

ALTON - Amanda M. Boehmke, 39, of the 100 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, Hartford, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

She allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on July 8.

