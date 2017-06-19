Swing City's rock and rock guitarists and drummer were a featured item in the Glen Carbon Homecoming Parade on Saturday. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Homecoming attracted visitors throughout Edwardsville/Glen Carbon and much beyond on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Smash Band kicked off the celebration with a high-energy rock and roll performance on Friday night. The Covered Bridge Run was a big attraction for the homecoming at 8 a.m. Saturday, then the Homecoming Parade started at 5 p.m. and proceeded from New Bethel United Methodist Church to Old Town.

The parade had a lot of participants and featured the village’s fire department and rescue trucks, along with other dignitaries. Swing City had a youth guitar band perform and that was one of the hits of the parade. The Edwardsville Middle School Band also made an appearance in the parade.

Dirty Muggs capped off the homecoming with a performance Saturday night.
A fireworks display started at 10 p.m. Saturday.

More like this:

Sep 22, 2023 - Marquette Catholic Announces Homecoming Court

May 22, 2023 - The Village of Glen Carbon Seeking Parade Participants and Grand Marshal Nominations

Jun 11, 2023 - Glen Carbon Homecoming, Heritage Museum Events, More This Summer

Aug 15, 2023 - 50th Class Reunion Plans Set For AHS Class Of 1973

Aug 29, 2023 - Bethalto Homecoming Promises Fun for Labor Day Weekend

Related Video:

Glen Carbon Homecoming Parade 2019

 