GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon has a busy summer schedule ahead, with the town’s Homecoming celebration on Father’s Day Weekend and more events at the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum. Event organizers from various groups around Glen Carbon discussed these events and more on a recent episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

The 131st Annual Glen Carbon Homecoming event will be held on June 16 and 17 in downtown Glen Carbon. Shelly Wolfe, chairperson of the Glen Carbon Community Events Committee, said the event is family friendly and a great way to bring community members into downtown.

“We’ve got a lot of really great vendors that are coming out … there’s rides for older kids and younger kids available, and we also have ride tickets that are on sale for pre-sale at Village Hall,” Wolfe said.

She added that these pre-sale tickets are available for $18 for a sheet of 24 tickets, a discount from their regular price at the event. There will also be several other activities at the Homecoming, including live bands to listen to starting at 5 p.m. Friday and a parade on Saturday at 5 p.m., with the weekend capping off with a fireworks display Saturday evening.

“It’s a great time to be able to hang out with the kids, grab some food, listen to some music, participate in axe throwing or laser tag, and it’s really a great event that’s family friendly that everyone can enjoy,” Wolfe added.

Article continues after sponsor message

She thanked the event sponsors, including stage sponsor TWM and Plocher Construction who will be helping with the fireworks display. Other event sponsors include Allison’s Comfort Shoes and CNB Bank & Trust. More information, including registration forms for vendors and parade participants, can be found on the Village of Glen Carbon Website.

Samantha Doolin, coordinator of the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum, said the museum launched its first-ever Facebook page this past spring and that she appreciated the help of Communications Manager Nicole Dicks in helping spread the word about the museum and its events and partnerships.

Doolin said the museum will have a booth at this year’s Glen Carbon Homecoming to showcase some aerial historic photos of the village from the 1890s to 1910s. She added that the Yanda Log Cabin will be open on Saturday evening for the parade, and that the Train Club will also be hosting an Open House during Homecoming event hours.

Later this summer on July 8, the museum is also hosting a paranormal investigation from 7 to 11 p.m. in partnership with the Midwest Paranormal Investigators Consortium. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at this link. More paranormal investigations are slated for later this fall in August and October.

On July 22 at 9 a.m., Doolin said they’ll also be hosting “Goat Yoga” at the museum, which is essentially outdoor yoga featuring baby goats. Tickets are available for $35 each through Goat Yoga of Southern Illinois.

The full interview with Wolfe, Dicks, and Doolin can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: