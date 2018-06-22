Glen Carbon Homecoming again heavily attended, had much to offer
GLEN CARBON - The 2018 Glen Carbon Homecoming on Father’s Day weekend (June 15-16) and was heavily attended as usual with entertainment, carnival rides and much more offered.
Steven Slemer, a Glen Carbon village trustee, said the event is “a good family fund-raiser.”
The parade was one of the homecoming's highlights and started at 5 p.m. on June 16.
Glen Carbon Fire Chief Ralph Well said everyone always enjoys the homecoming.
“We provide a service and love doing the work at the homecoming,” he said. “We have many customers coming in all weekend and it is a great fundraiser. We also get to participate in the parade, which is always fun.”
