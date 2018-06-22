SEE GLEN CARBON HOMECOMING VIDEO:

GLEN CARBON - The 2018 Glen Carbon Homecoming on Father’s Day weekend (June 15-16) and was heavily attended as usual with entertainment, carnival rides and much more offered.

Article continues after sponsor message

Steven Slemer, a Glen Carbon village trustee, said the event is “a good family fund-raiser.”

The parade was one of the homecoming's highlights and started at 5 p.m. on June 16.

Glen Carbon Fire Chief Ralph Well said everyone always enjoys the homecoming.

“We provide a service and love doing the work at the homecoming,” he said. “We have many customers coming in all weekend and it is a great fundraiser. We also get to participate in the parade, which is always fun.”

More like this: