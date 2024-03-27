GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon’s Heritage Museum has partnered with the Edwardsville Arts Center to showcase dozens of quilts in its satellite quilt exhibit during the month of April. On Sat., Apr. 6 at 6 p.m. the museum will be hosting a reception to kick off the quilt display. The Heritage Museum is located at 124 School Street in Glen Carbon, Illinois. The event is free and open to the public.

Samantha Doolin, museum coordinator, has wanted to host a quilting exhibit for quite some time and is thrilled that the plan has finally come to fruition. “We are excited to partner with the Glen Carbon-based quilting guild, Ties, Needles and Threads (TNT) on this exhibit,” said Doolin. “The group has offered us a wealth of knowledge and quilting history,” she added. TNT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of needle arts through social interaction, education and sharing, with over 50 members. In May 2024 the guild will be celebrating its 34th year. Doolin also acknowledged that working with the Edwardsville Arts Center is a great way for both entities to expand their audiences and is thankful for the opportunity.

The exhibit will highlight different quilting patterns and techniques throughout the decades. Other features of the exhibit will include pre-cut fabric swatches, toppers, templates, books and more. During the exhibition, quilts from the Heritage Museum’s personal collection will also be on display. The museum is open weekly from Monday-Thursday and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The museum is closed on Fridays.

Beth Browne, executive director for the Edwardsville Arts Center, is happy about the continued partnership with the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum. “We’re grateful for The Village of Glen Carbon’s eagerness to partner with the EAC through the Satellite Gallery program. When the opportunity to display artwork in the form of quilts was presented to us, we thought working with the museum was the logical fit,” said Browne.

The Edwardsville Arts Center is a community arts center located in Edwardsville, Illinois featuring local, regional and national artists in its exhibit gallery. The arts center is dedicated to the community, offering regular art exhibitions and classes to enrich the area’s cultural experiences with affordable education and entertainment. To learn more, call the Edwardsville Arts Center at (618) 655-0337 or visit their website, www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com.

