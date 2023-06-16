GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon is getting closer to the construction of its first shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists along Glen Carbon Road. The new path is set to connect Schon Park and Route 159 once completed at an overall estimated cost of $1.8 million.

The Village Board of Trustees voted during this week’s meeting to approve a Professional Services Agreement with TWM, Inc. for Phase 1, or the “design engineering” phase, of the new shared-use path project. The cost for this first phase is not to exceed $94,270.

Public Works Director Scott Slemer said Phase 1 will extend from Schon Park to just past Lakewood Drive, and that two-thirds of the project will be funded by two grants: an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) grant of $967,586 and a Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) grant of $181,261.

Article continues after sponsor message

Construction is expected to begin in 2025. Trustees voted 6-0 to approve the Professional Services Agreement and move forward with the project.

Also at the last Village Board meeting, an item to approve a $2,087,824.50 bid from Haier Plumbing and Heating for the Nickel Plate Interceptor Sewer Project was laid over to the board’s next meeting on June 27.

A full recording of the meeting is available at the top of this story or on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

More like this: