GLEN CARBON - Deputy Chief Jason Whitaker was recently appointed to the position of Fire Chief of the Glen Carbon Fire Protection by the Board of Trustees effective May 1st, 2021, following a state-wide search.

Chief Whitaker joined the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District as a Part-Time Paramedic in 2007 and was hired into a Full-Time position in 2008. Chief Whitaker served as a Shift Supervisor from 2010 until he was promoted to the position of Deputy Chief in September of the last year 2020. During this time Chief Whitaker has also served as the Lead Field Training Officer for Paramedic Students operating through Anderson Hospital EMS. Chief Whitaker has also served as a Volunteer Firefighter/Captain of the Swansea Fire Department for the past 18 years. During his 18 years in Fire/EMS Chief Whitaker has spent countless hours dedicating himself to public and personal training. Chief Whitaker’s experience includes structural firefighting, vehicle rescue, incident command, public relations, paramedicine, and personnel management.

Chief Whitaker looks forward to leading the Fire District encompassing volunteer paid-on-call members as well as career and part-time EMS members in the IAFF Local 1300. With the collaboration of the Board of Trustees and management, Chief Whitaker intends to build a strong Department that focuses on training, life safety, property conservation, and ensuring that all members go home safely to their families at the end of the day.

Chief Whitaker has been married to his wife Amy for 16 years and together they have 3 boys Austin (age 14), Aidan (age 11), and Auggie (age 2).

Chief Whitaker attended Southern Illinois University, Southwestern Illinois College, and the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute where he became a certified Firefighter and Paramedic.

