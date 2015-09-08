GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Fire Department was out in force over the weekend with its annual Fill The Boot campaign.

The firemen rotated different members and were greeted with open arms by the motorists who passed them, most stopping to make a contribution. This is just one of many community services the fire department provides in Glen Carbon.

Glen Carbon Fire Department performs this campaign annually for its Muscular Dystrophy collection effort, typically on Labor Day weekend.

