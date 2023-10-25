GLEN CARBON - Jeff Garde and his family have once again constructed a memorable, family-friendly Halloween display at 54 Oakshire Drive in the Fairfield Subdivision of Glen Carbon.

Garde said this marks the 11th consecutive year for the family Halloween display at their home. The home is located near Father McGivney Catholic High School.

"Each year, we like to invite all families as we give out candy the night of October 30," Garde added. "Last year, we had over 300 visitors."

Last year's special display was a spider display that attracted hundreds during the Halloween season. In 2023, the Garde family decided to construct the display with a Haunted Daycare theme.

Jeff's family assists him with the project each year. He said before that the family asks people what their biggest fears are every year and somehow they formulate a plan for the display. He has said it is a complete Garde family effort to build and take down the display, plus formulate ideas.

Close to Halloween night and especially on October 30, the Garde home is a favorite in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area to visit.

