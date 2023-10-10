Glen Carbon Approves Shared Use Path Agreement, Committee Appointment, More
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Road shared use path project has taken another step forward after trustees approved a resolution with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to conduct right-of-way and design engineering for Phase 1 of the path’s construction.
The village has agreed to pay $60,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds to IDOT for capital improvements under the Illinois Highway Act. These improvements will be made to 0.28 miles of Glen Carbon Road from Oakdale Lake Drive to Lakewood Drive.
Public Works Director Scott Slemer said at the meeting that design on the project will occur in 2024, with construction anticipated to follow sometime in 2025.
In other village business, trustees also approved the appointment of Leslie Rice to the G.L.E.N. Committee. Her term will run from October 10, 2023 to April 30, 2026. Mayor Bob Marcus added Rice approached the village “excited and eager” to volunteer for the G.L.E.N. committee and recommended her for approval.
Mayor Marcus also made a series of announcements, which are as follows:
A full recording from the Oct. 10, 2023 meeting is available at the top of this story or on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.
More like this: