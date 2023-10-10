GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Road shared use path project has taken another step forward after trustees approved a resolution with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to conduct right-of-way and design engineering for Phase 1 of the path’s construction.

The village has agreed to pay $60,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds to IDOT for capital improvements under the Illinois Highway Act. These improvements will be made to 0.28 miles of Glen Carbon Road from Oakdale Lake Drive to Lakewood Drive.

Public Works Director Scott Slemer said at the meeting that design on the project will occur in 2024, with construction anticipated to follow sometime in 2025.

In other village business, trustees also approved the appointment of Leslie Rice to the G.L.E.N. Committee. Her term will run from October 10, 2023 to April 30, 2026. Mayor Bob Marcus added Rice approached the village “excited and eager” to volunteer for the G.L.E.N. committee and recommended her for approval.

Mayor Marcus also made a series of announcements, which are as follows: The Glen Carbon Senior & Community Center is a recipient of the 2023 Governors Engaging Aging award, which recognizes groups and organizations that have made a positive impact on the lives of seniors in the state of Illinois. The mayor congratulated Senior Center Administrator Felicia Voelkel, adding that “her hard work is paying off.”

The village is currently hiring for two positions in their Public Works Department, a Utility Department Laborer and Village Street Laborer. More information about each position is available at this link, while applications can be filled out online at this link. You can also contact Lori Gibson at 618-288-2608 with any questions.

Finally, Mayor Marcus thanked everyone who came out to this year’s Cabin Day at the Yanda Log Cabin on Sat., Oct. 7, 2023:

“The event had a variety of craft vendors and live demonstrators, and we were happy to see that so many members of our community stopped by this family-friendly, free event,” Mayor Marcus said.

A full recording from the Oct. 10, 2023 meeting is available at the top of this story or on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

