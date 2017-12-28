GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon made an announcement today that it has made an emergency declaration that the Glen Carbon Police Department Community Room, located at 149 N. Main, will be open as a mass care warming shelter for some of the predicted cold days ahead.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Glen Carbon Police Department Community Room is located at 149 N. Main in Glen Carbon.

The Community Room Mass Care Warming Shelter can be used for the following dates and time:

Article continues after sponsor message

Thursday, December 28, 2017 thru Tuesday, January 02, 2018; 24 hours per day during this period.

In addition, the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, located at: 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon, can be used.

Hours of operation:

Monday–Thursday 9:00AM–8:00PM
Friday–Saturday9:00AM–5:00PM
Sunday1:00PM–5:00PM

If further information or assistance is needed, feel free to contact the Police Department at (618) 288-7226. If shelter is ever needed out of this designated time, please contact the Police Department.

More like this:

Aug 8, 2023 - Newly Remodeled Glen Carbon Walmart Supercenter Re-Opens With Customer-Service Features

Sep 25, 2023 - Edwardsville Police, Fire Departments Schedule Community Events

3 days ago - Edwardsville Junior Service Club Hosts Witches Night Out

Aug 11, 2023 - Glen Carbon Police Report Three Vehicle Burglaries, Stolen Vehicle From Savannah Crossing

Aug 10, 2023 - Glen Carbon Mayor Makes Several Announcements, Board Approves Projects And More

 