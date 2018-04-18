GODFREY - Glazebrook Park will come alive with the buzz of people excited about trees on April 27, 2018 at the 20th annual Arbor Day Celebration/Fishing Derby.

The fishing derby will start at 4 p.m. and end and 5 p.m. and the Arbor Day Celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Seedlings will be given away to the first 300 visitors to the park. The day will be filled with earth arts and crafts, educational booths, an inflatable, a fishing derby for the kids and lots of fun for the whole family.

The festivities will begin at 4 p.m. with registration for the fishing derby. The derby will be for children ages 5-12. All participants must be accompanied by an adult when fishing and should bring their own pole, bait and tackle.

For additional information on the activities for the day, contact the Godfrey Parks & Recreation Department at (618) 466-1483 or www.godfreyil.org.

