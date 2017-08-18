ALTON - One of the cities most iconic figures will be receiving a face lift.

The glasses on the Robert Wadlow statue have been missing for several years and are finally being replaced.

Brian Combs with the Alton History Museum said the glasses were apart of the original statue during it's 1985 unveiling.

"They we're stolen about three times over the years," Combs said. "They haven't been there in probably decades. The have been stolen at least two times. The artist made three pairs and he made the last two for our exhibit here."

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said he hasn't confirmed the return of the glasses but it's great to see the iconic statue restored to it's original state.

"I think it's great to put back into to place one of our great citizens of Alton, the tallest man in the world, and that people still remember and still care to put forth an effort to restore things to the way they were originally," Mayor Walker said. "It's wonderful, the groups that continue to raise funds and put their own money into it to make sure that Alton maintains it's history."

Crews were preparing the statue Friday morning. Mayor Walker said an actually time frame hasn't been confirmed but that project will be complete very soon.

