ALTON - The annual Givin' it all for Guts Margarita Walk/Run 2018 was this past weekend with a start at the Alton Amphitheater.

Givin’ It All For Guts is a non-profit organization, based out of Bethalto, Illinois, formed to support individuals seeking a cure for Crohn’s Disease and Colitis through research and compassion.

This was the fifth annual Margarita Walk/Run and over the past five years there have been over 800 participants in the Walk/Runs and over $30k has been raised. There were 122 runners in 2018 compared to 80 runners last year.

Lisa Loftus, founder and treasurer of Givin’ it all for Guts, which was founded in 2013, said “It’s my passion to find a cure for Crohn’s disease.“

“We had a wonderful turnout today and we’re so thankful," she said of the Saturday race.

These are the winners:

Men’s 5K overall winner with a time of 19:19 - David Bird, a Kansas City native studying law at St. Louis University.

Women’s 5K overall winner with a time of 22:39 - Meghan Kane, a new mother who had emergency C-section 10-weeks earlier.

Other race results:

Women’s Category

14 and under: Monica Klockenkemper – 24:46

20 – 29: Alexa Hillery – 27:28

30 – 39: Ashley Phelan – 24:10

40 – 49: Katie Ciorba – 24:49

Article continues after sponsor message

50 – 59: Christine Monroe – 33:31

60 +: Peggy Lewis – 31:41

Men’s Category

14 and under: Oliver Doyle – 21:12

15 – 19: Calvin Ciorba – 21:02

20 – 29: Calvin Swierczek – 23:46

30 – 39: Micha Redman – 25:40

40 – 49: Clinton Walters – 21:16

50 – 59: Steve Sine – 39:45

60+: Gene Lewis – 26:07

Chips, salsa and Margaritas were provided by Little Mexico in Alton.

Dr. Matthew A. Ciorba M.D., the Associate Professor of Medicine and Director, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Program Division of Gastroenterology at Washington University in Saint Louis School of Medicine, said “Givin it all for Guts is important for two reasons: the organization provides direct support for our research, in particular, research that’s being done by young investigators who are new to the field." He said "The other big thing is it also allows us to target high risk projects that are not funded yet by federal agencies or by other funding sources. Another major contribution is the inspiration they give myself and the research team from directly seeing patient advocates and the loved ones of patients who are really advocating and helping us make this progress and it’s really inspiring for us as researchers.”

For more on Givin’ It All For Guts, mail or contact:

7519 Vonnahmen Road

Bethalto, IL 62010

618-806-2678

GIAFG14@gmail.com

www.givinitallforguts.orgPat Schwarte also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Related Video: