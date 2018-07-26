BETHALTO - Givin’ It All For Guts continues to support individuals seeking a cure for Crohn’s Disease and Colitis through research and compassion with the recent relaunch of their website www.givinitallforguts.org.

Their board of directors is comprised entirely of volunteers who are focused on improving the lives of those impacted by the diseases.

This year the organization will be bringing their Givin’ It All For the Guts Margarita 5K Run/Walk to the Alton Amphitheater at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 13. The event will feature a DJ, complimentary margarita (for those over 21 years of age), chips and salsa provided by Little Mexico and a lot of fun.

board members work tirelessly to ensure the goal of the organization is consistent and communicated well and are grateful for the support of Dr. Matthew Ciorba and his team for their dedication and support.

For more information on Givin’ It All For Guts visit their recently redeveloped website at www.givinitallforguts.org.

