BETHALTO – Givin’ It All For Guts will host a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Godfrey KC Hall. Attendees can share their Christmas lists with Santa, eat breakfast, and watch a performance by Jennifer Bishop School of Dance.

Members of the non-profit will assist with photo opportunities, as well. Reservations are required at $10/per person (under 2 years is free).

See the attached flyer for more information and to secure reservation via QR Code. For more information on Givin’ It All For Guts go to www.givinitallforguts.org.

