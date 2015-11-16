ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross encourages individuals and organizations to give something that means something this winter by making a lifesaving blood donation or hosting a blood drive.

Blood donations often decline from now to New Year’s Day when holiday festivities pull people away from their donation appointments. Seasonal illnesses, such as colds and the flu, can also have a serious impact on blood donations

In addition, there are fewer blood drives during the winter months when many hosting organizations postpone drives while people are traveling for the holidays. Severe winter weather may also cause scheduled blood drives to be canceled.

Despite the busy holiday season and threat of extreme freezing weather, the need for blood remains steady. Organizations can help by hosting a blood drive during the winter months, and eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood. Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative, A negative and AB blood.

Visit redcrossblood.org to learn more about hosting a blood drive. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the freeRed Cross Blood Donor App from app stores, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors can now use the Blood Donor App to access their donor card and view vital signs from previous donations.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Ill.

Bond

Greenville

12/4/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 310 S. 2nd St.

_______________

Clinton

Breese

12/1/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Dominic, 345 N. Clinton St.

Trenton

12/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 3324 Old Hwy 50

_______________

Coles

Charleston

12/1/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Ballroom, 1720 7th St.

12/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th St.

Mattoon

12/8/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple

_______________

Crawford

Oblong

12/15/2015: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oblong High School, 700 S Range

Palestine

12/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine Community Center, 216 S Main St.

Robinson

12/14/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 N Allen

_______________

Cumberland

Neoga

12/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut

Toledo

12/2/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Cumberland High School, Route 121

_______________

Effingham

Altamont

12/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Altamont Christian Church, 1351 S. Main

Effingham

12/10/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lake Land College, 1204 Network Centre Blvd.

_______________

Fayette

Saint Elmo

12/14/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Church Hall, Route 40

_______________

Franklin

Benton

12/9/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franklin Hospital, 201 Bailey Lane

West Frankfort

12/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frankfort Intermediate School, 800 North Cherry

12/11/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Aquatics Center- Banquet Hall, 1100 E Cleveland St.

12/12/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Aquatic Center - Banquet Hall, 1100 E Cleveland St.

_______________

Jasper

Newton

12/6/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

12/10/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

_______________

Jefferson

Mount Vernon

12/3/2015: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road

12/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, S 27th St.

_______________

Macoupin

Staunton

12/11/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Staunton Elementary School, 801 N. Deneen

_______________

Madison

Alhambra

12/14/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alhambra Township, Fireman and Legion Park

Alton

12/1/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., CALC Institute of Technology, 200 North Center Drive, Suite A

12/2/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus 460, 405 East Fourth St.

12/12/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St.

12/14/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walgreens, 1650 Washington Ave.

Collinsville

12/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Collinsville Memorial Public Library, 408 West Main

12/15/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza

Edwardsville

12/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Dr.

12/1/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr

12/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Dr.

12/4/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gori Julian & Associates, 156 North Main St.

12/8/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Bank of Edwardsville, 330 West Vandalia

Granite City

12/5/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rivers of Life Christian School & Rivers of Life Community Church, 3131 E. 23rd Street

Maryville

12/2/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ameren Illinois, 2600 N. Center St.

Troy

12/5/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 W. Center

Worden

12/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Worden Fire Department, 127 W Wall St.

_______________

Marion

Centralia

12/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road

Odin

12/9/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Odin Public School, 100 N Merritt St.

Patoka

12/2/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Patoka High School, 1220 Kinoka Road

Salem

12/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kaskaskia College-Salem Education Center, 1475 W. Whittaker

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

12/8/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry St.

Hecker

Article continues after sponsor message

12/14/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington St.

_______________

Randolph

Sparta

12/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market St.

Steeleville

12/1/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Richland

Olney

12/14/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Richland Memorial Hospital, 800 E. Locust

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

12/4/2015: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-Mart Belleville Il, 2608 Green Mount Commons Drive

Mascoutah

12/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood School, 104 North Independence

_______________

Shelby

Findlay

12/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, Findlay Road

_______________

Washington

Nashville

12/14/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 153 South Kaskaskia

_______________

Mo.

Crawford

Bourbon

12/14/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm St.

_______________

Franklin

Gerald

12/14/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Calvary New Life Tabernacle Church, 140 West Industrial

Pacific

12/9/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eureka Fire Training Center, 18765 Old Highway 66

Sullivan

12/1/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 528 N Church St.

12/7/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main

Union

12/4/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunset Healthcare Center, 400 West Park

12/14/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Washington

12/14/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Public Safety Building, 301 Jefferson

_______________

Jefferson

House Springs

12/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane

Imperial

12/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seckman Elementary School, 2824 Seckman Road

_______________

Saint Charles

Saint Charles

12/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Road

Saint Peters

12/11/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., St Charles Co Ambulance District, 4169 Old Mill Parkway

Wentzville

12/4/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Schnucks Wentzville, 1960 Wentzville Parkway

_______________

Saint Francois

Farmington

12/15/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty

Park Hills

12/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., West County High School, 768 Highway M

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

12/13/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Road

12/14/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Road

Clayton

12/8/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Mid County, 7821 Maryland Ave.

Kirkwood

12/4/2015: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., North Kirkwood Middle School, 11287 Manchester

Manchester

12/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road

Normandy

12/13/2015: 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., St Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Road

Saint Louis

12/2/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital Northeast, 11133 Dunn Road

12/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harley Davidson Gateway, 3600 Lemay Ferry Road

12/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Lucas UCC, 11735 Denny Road

12/7/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Ave.

12/10/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., AT&T Des Peres, 12851 Manchester Road

12/14/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cantor and Burger, 12283 Olive Blvd.

12/14/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch, 12863 Willowyck Drive

12/15/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

_______________

Saint Louis City

12/2/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St

12/3/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., US Bank Plaza & Cushman & Wakefield, 1 US Bank Plaza

12/6/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New Northside Family Life Center, 5939 Goodfellow Blvd

12/10/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ansira, 2300 Locust St.

12/12/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow

12/13/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Stephen Protomartyr, 3949 Wilmington

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

12/3/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington

12/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sainte Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Drive

_______________

Warren

Marthasville

12/1/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Marthasville Community Club, 601 S. One St.

Warrenton

12/8/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Holy Rosary School, 716 E. Booneslick Road

_______________

Washington

Potosi

12/3/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Potosi High School, 1 Trojan Drive

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started, visitredcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

More like this:

Related Video: