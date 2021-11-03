ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Area Foodbank believes that the holidays should be a time of joy for everyone. A time when families come together to celebrate their cultures, their religions, and the simple joys of life itself. Food is often at the center of these celebrations, but hunger impacts 1 out of 6 people* in the Missouri-Illinois bi-state region. (*Feeding America 'Map the Meal Gap' March 2021)

During the ‘Season of Giving’, give someone the gift of hope and nourishment by donating food, funds, your time, or your voice.

Here are a few simple ways you can join the St. Louis Area Foodbank to take action and help reduce hunger this holiday season.

Give Food:

11/13 & 11/20: 36th Annual Scouting for Food - The Greater St. Louis Area Council is dropping off donation bags on 11/13 and picking the donations up the 11/20.

11/19 - 12/31: 2nd Annual Our Lady of the Snows Way of Lights Food Drive

11/26-12/30: AB Brewery Lights

All November- Feed the Masses Food Drive- Drop off donations at Center of Clayton, Crestwood Community Center, Ferguson Community Center, St. Louis County Parks [Various Locations], The Heights [Richmond Heights]

All Season of Giving- Virtual Food Drive- With just a few clicks, you can make a difference in the lives of your neighbors.

Give Funds:

All November- Dierbergs Eat Local & Give Back- Purchase select products from Panera, Volpi, and Imo's and a portion of the proceeds will help feed seniors in our region.

11/5- 11/7: TJX Stores Register Round-Up- At TJMaxx, Marshalls and Homegoods locations

11/18: Triple Turkey Thursday-Donations this day will have triple the impact

11/20-11/21: Jersey Mike's Holiday Fundraiser- Donating 20% of restaurant sales for the entire weekend.

11/30: Giving Tuesday - Donate and DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT

Holiday Honor Letters- Make a gift on someone's behalf and we'll send a note acknowledging your donation on holiday stationery. Interested? Contact abrandonlivits@stlfoodbank.org or 314-942-8957



Give Time:

12/2- Holiday Helpie Hour- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Join us for an evening of volunteering and mingling with others who want to make a difference! Registration is $10 which includes snacks and drinks. This event is 21+

Give Voice:

Hope Notes- Help spread some cheer during this Season of Giving! Draw a picture, write a note or your favorite quote, even add some stickers for those receiving our Senior Boxes this holiday season. Please send your cards to:

St. Louis Area Foodbank

ATTN: Philanthropy Office

70 Corporate Woods Drive

Bridgeton, MO 63044

‘The Advocate' Newsletter’- Sign up to learn more about using your voice to help us end hunger.

Host a Lunch & Learn-The first step in taking action to solve a problem is learning about it. Schedule a presentation with our staff.

To learn more about St. Louis Area Foodbank and other ways you can get involved in the ‘Season of Giving’, please visit: https://stlfoodbank.org/season-of-giving/

About the St. Louis Area Foodbank:

The St. Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975. Through a robust network of community partners and programs throughout 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, the Foodbank helps provide access to food to individuals facing hunger. More than 392,000 people in the bi-state region rely on the Foodbank for assistance each year. For 46 years, the St. Louis Area Foodbank has been there for people dealing with crisis, be it a natural disaster, a global pandemic, or the everyday crisis of hunger. For more information on Foodbank’s COVID-19 relief and response efforts and how people can access resources near them, call (314) 292-6262 or visit https://STLFoodbank.org

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

