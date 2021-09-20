EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine will provide free dental care for children in need during its 16th annual Give Kids a Smile Day, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11.

In order to receive treatment, children must be enrolled in their school’s free/reduced lunch program and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Appointments are required, and the clinic will not take walk-ins. To make an appointment or learn more, call 618-474-7200.

“Your child’s oral health is extremely important,” said SIU SDM Director of Community Dentistry Katie Kosten, DMD. “We hope those that qualify will take advantage of this free opportunity to get as many of their child’s oral health needs addressed as possible.”

Each year, the SIU SDM provides approximately $50,000 worth of free dental care at the event. Comprehensive care includes examinations, x-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, sealants, stainless steel crowns, and extractions. All dental services will be provided by SIU SDM faculty, students, and staff.

Give Kids a Smile Day is a national event sponsored by the American Dental Association.

SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings, and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

