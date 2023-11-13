CLASS 1A

In Friday's semifinals at CEFCU Arena at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, Hartsburg-Emden defeated Cissna Park 25-17, 25-13 and Galena won over Effingham St. Anthony Catholic 25-18, 25-18.

In the third-place match on Saturday morning, St. Anthony defeated Cissna Park 25-14, 23-25, 25-23, and in the state final, Galena defeated Hartsburg-Emden 25-23, 25-16.

The Pirates are the Class 1A state champions with a record of 35-4, with the Stage ending up 33-8, the Bulldogs ended up 29-8 and the Timberwolves ended their season at 37-5.

CLASS 2A

In the Class 2A semifinals on Friday, Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic defeated Carmi White County 25-5, 25-17 and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Rock Falls 25-22, 25-22.

In Saturday's third-place match, Rock Falls won over White County 25-25, 21-25, 25-14, while Mater Dei won the state championship over IC 25-21, 25-22.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mater Dei won the championship with a record of 33-6. with Immaculate Conceptions finishing up at 36-4, the Rockets ended up 35-7 and the Bulldogs wound up at 33-9.

CLASS 3A

In Friday's semifinals in Class 3A, Lincoln won over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 25-27, 25-20, 25-20, while Wheaton St. Francis Catholic got past Morton 26-24, 29-27.

In Saturday's third-place match, St. Ignatius defeated Morton 26-24, 18-25, 26-24, while St. Francis won the state championship over Lincoln 23-25, 25-23, 26-24.

The Spartans won the title with a record of 34-8, with the Railsplitters ending up 36-5, the Wolfpack ended the season at 26-10 and the Potters wound up 31-9.

CLASS 4A

In Friday's Class 4A semifinals, Lisle Benet Academy Catholic won over Villa Park Willowbrook 25-19, 24-26, 25-16 and Chicago Mother McAuley Catholic won over Barrington 25-19, 25-12.

In Saturday's third place match Willowbrook won over Barrington 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, while Mother Mac took another state championship, defeating Benet 25-23, 18-25, 25-16.

The Mighty Macs are the state champions with a record of 37-5, with the Red Wings finished at 39-3, the Warriors concluded their season at 40-2 and the Broncos ended up 35-7.

More like this: