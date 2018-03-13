GIRLS SOCCER

2018 METRO GIRLS CUP TOURNAMENT

NIKE BRACKET – GROUP B

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, ALTON 0: Olivia Alvarez and Taylor Mathenia each goaled for Belleville West as the Maroons blanked Alton 2-0 in a Nike Bracket Group B match of the season-opening Metro Girls Cup tournament at West Monday night. The Redbirds fell to 0-1-0 to start the season, while the Maroons went to 1-0-0.

Bailey Redden recorded the clean sheet for the Maroons; the Redbirds next meet up with Triad at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Edwardsville's Tiger Stadium in their second group match.

TRIAD 3, SPRINGFIELD 0: Defending IHSA Class 2A state champion Triad opened its season Monday evening with a 3-0 win over Springfield in a Nike Bracket Group B match of the Metro Girls Cup tournament at Belleville West; the Knights went to 1-0-0 on the year, while the Senators fell to 0-1-0.

Jody Ellis had two goals and an assist for the Knights, while Chelsea Riden had the other Triad goal; Jordyn Besserman had an assist for the Knights, with Mercedes King recording the clean sheet. Triad takes on Belleville West at 5:30 p.m. this evening at West as the tournament continues.

PUMA BRACKET – GROUP A

MOUNT VERNON 5, JERSEY 1: Mount Vernon met Jersey in a Group A match of the Metro Girls Cup's Puma Bracket Monday evening, the Rams running out 5-1 winners over the Panthers on the evening at Belleville Althoff. Jersey fell to 0-1-0 on the year, with the Rams going to 1-0-0.

In Monday's other Group A match, Highland and Breese Mater Dei played to a 1-1 draw. The Panthers are scheduled to meet Mater Dei in their second group-play match at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Althoff.

ADIDAS BRACKET – GROUP A

ROXANA 0, O'FALLON 0 (DRAW): Braeden Lackey recorded a clean sheet for Roxana as the Shells and O'Fallon battled to a scoreless draw at Freeburg in both sides' opening match of the Metro Girls Cup Adidas Bracket's Group A Monday night. Both teams are at 0-0-1 for the season.

Emma Lucas had three shots on goal for the Shells, with Cloe Copeland getting two shots off; in Monday's other group match, the Crusaders scored a 6-0 win over Mascoutah.

Roxana takes on Mascoutah at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Belleville Althoff in their second group match of the tournament. Marquette Catholic, who is also in the bracket, opens play in Group B at 5:30 p.m. this evening at Althoff against Waterloo Gibault.

