ALTON, IL -- The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary will hold its annual “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fund-raiser from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Loading Dock, 400 Front St. in Grafton, Ill.

Enjoy beautiful views of the Mississippi River while sampling delicious foods, as well as wine and beer tasting from area restaurants and wineries.

Last year, more than 600 people attended and $23,000 was raised for Alton Memorial Hospital. The Auxiliary supports various hospital projects, including education, hospital equipment, help for people who can’t afford their prescriptions, gifts for newborns and their parents such as hand-knitted baby hats, a baby spoon and a gift certificate for Imo’s Pizza. This year a portion of the proceeds will be used to purchase a hydraulic stretcher for the Emergency Department which will allow them to lift larger patients into the ambulances without additional help.

Article continues after sponsor message AMH volunteers, left to right, Barb Norman, Susie Pruetzel and Tish Preston-Stubbs sell raffle tickets at last year’s “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fundraiser.

Tickets for the event are $25 until Sept. 1 and $30 after Sept. 1. You must be 21 to attend the event. Designated drivers receive a lower ticket price of $15 and receive a special lanyard to wear. To reserve a ticket, please send a check, made out to White Cross Auxiliary, to Jean Rathgeb, 1003 Meadow Lane, Godfrey, IL 62035.

For more information, call Irene McLaughlin at 618-463-7872.

