The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary will hold its annual “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fund raiser from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Loading Dock, 400 Front St. in Grafton, Ill.

Enjoy beautiful views of the Mississippi River while sampling delicious foods, as well as wine and beer tasting from more than 30 area restaurants and wineries. The event will also include a silent auction.

Last year, more than 600 people attended and $23,000 was raised for the White Cross Auxiliary. This year the money raised at GOGBOB will go toward the purchase of an EKG machine for Alton Memorial Hospital. The Auxiliary supports various other hospital projects, including education, hospital equipment, help for people who can’t afford their prescriptions, and gifts for newborns and their parents such as hand-knitted baby hats.

Tickets for the event are $25 until Sept. 7 and $30 at the door. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. To order advance tickets, send a $25 check -- made out to the White Cross Auxiliary -- to Jean Rathgeb, 1003 Meadow Lane, Godfrey, IL 62035, or visit www.gogbob.brownpapertickets.com. Convenience rates apply for online ticket purchases.

For more information, call Irene McLaughlin at 618-463-7872.

