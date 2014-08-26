The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary will hold its annual “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fund-raiser from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, at the Loading Dock, 400 Front St. in Grafton, Ill.

Enjoy beautiful views of the Mississippi River while sampling delicious foods, as well as wine and beer tasting from area restaurants and wineries.

Last year, more than 600 people attended and almost $30,000 was raised for Alton Memorial Hospital. The Auxiliary supports various other hospital projects, including education, hospital equipment, and help for people who can’t afford their prescriptions.

Tickets for the event are $25 and are available online at brownpapertickets.com. You must be 21 to attend the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, call Irene McLaughlin at 618-463-7872.

Irene McLaughlin, left, and Sandy Lauschke of the AMH White Cross Auxiliary at the 2013 “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fund raiser at the Loading Dock in Grafton.

More like this: