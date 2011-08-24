ALTON, IL -- The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary will hold its annual “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fund-raiser from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Loading Dock, 400 Front St. in Grafton, Ill.

Enjoy beautiful views of the Mississippi River while sampling delicious foods, as well as wine and beer tasting from area restaurants and wineries.

Last year, more than 600 people attended and $23,000 was raised for Alton Memorial Hospital. The fundraising event supports the Auxiliary’s commitment to the hospital’s Duncan Wing, which opened in 2010. The Auxiliary also supports various other hospital projects, including help for people who can’t afford their prescriptions, gifts for newborns and their parents such as hand-knitted baby hats, a baby spoon and a gift certificate for Imo’s Pizza.

The Auxiliary also holds a raffle with the event. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Prizes include a two-night stay at Chaumette Winery; an overnight stay at Jeni J's with breakfast; a one-of-a-kind quilt from LK Design; a coffee gift pack from Macy's; and various food and fun baskets. Raffle tickets may be purchased from any White Cross Auxiliary board member, at Miss Eunice’s Hat Box (the hospital gift shop) or at the event.

Tickets for the event are $25 until Sept. 1 and $30 after Sept. 1. You must be 21 to attend the event. Designated drivers receive a lower ticket price of $15 and receive a special lanyard to wear. To reserve a ticket, please send a check, made out to White Cross Auxiliary, to Jean Rathgeb, 1003 Meadow Lane, Godfrey, IL 62035.

For more information, call Irene McLaughlin at 618-463-7872.

