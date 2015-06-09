Blocks, assists, serving, passing and setting were all discussed at the 2015 Edwardsville Summer Volleyball camp that occurred on Monday, June 8, in the high school gymnasium.

The camp, which is led by varsity coach Jami Parker, is available to girls just beginning to play the sport in elementary school, as well as the intermediate level middle school girls and the more advanced high school students.

“Hopefully the younger kids can learn some new skills here at camp this week,” Parker said. “The older girls should be just refining their skills.”



“We also have some girls from the SIUE volleyball team helping during the second session,” Parker mused. “It’s going to be a great resource for the girls.”



The young athletes, who were in grades between 2-8, came from at least four different schools around the region, leaving no stone unturned for the students wishing to learn how to play volleyball. Older, more experienced athletes at the high school level were welcome to fine-tune their skills on the court.



The camp will continue until June 11. The first session, which includes the 2-8 grade girls, begins and 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. The second session for high school girls begins at 1:00 p.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m. Camp participants will receive a t-shirt.

