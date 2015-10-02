



EDWARDSVILLE - The cooler weather and slight wind did not deter several girls golf teams from around the area and beyond from heading out to Oak Brook Golf Club for the Gary Bair Invitational.

Edwardsville, Alton, Collinsville and Belleville East High Schools, as well as several others gathered around 1 p.m. at the course to show their talents for golf.

Overall, the Edwardsville Black team took the number one spot in team scores with a total of 418. Two par short at 420, Galesburg High School came in second place. O’Fallon High School came in third with par 439. Edwardsville Orange took fourth with par 444.

The first, second, and third places in individuals held only a difference of one point per place. Galesburg High School’s Taylor Nesselroad scored par 74, landing herself in first place. Edwardsville Black’s Kayla Weinacht placed second with par 75. Emily Marrs of O’Fallon High School came in third with par 76.

Edwardsville High School girls golf coach Tresa LaBoube thanked everyone for participating and wished every team good luck in the IHSA Regional Tournament that will take place next Wednesday, Oct. 7.

TEAM SCORES

1st: Edwardsville Black - 481

2nd: Galesburg - 420

3rd: O’Fallon - 439

4th: Edwardsville Orange - 444

5th: Nashville - 452

6th: Massac County - 455

7th: Belleville East - 458

8th: Collinsville - 460

9th: Hillsboro - 488

10th: Alton - 495

11th: Marion - 508

INDIVIDUAL SCORES (TOP 10)

1st: Taylor Nesselroad (Galesburg) 74

2nd: Kayla Weinacht (Edwardsville Black) 75

3rd: Emily Marrs (O’Fallon) 76

4th: Alyssa McMinn (O’Fallon) 79

5th: Lindsey Storm (Hiillsboro) 80 (tie)

6th: Abbey Burns (Collinsville) 80 (tie)

7th: Kiley Reeder (Edwardsville Orange) 83 (tie)

8th: Jessica Binkley (Edwardsville Orange) 83 (tie)

9th: Collete Thro (Belleville East) 84 (tie)

10th: Addasyn Zeller (Edwardsville Black) 84 (tie)

