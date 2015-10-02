GIRLS GOLF: Edwardsville Black takes top spot at Gary Bair Invitational
EDWARDSVILLE - The cooler weather and slight wind did not deter several girls golf teams from around the area and beyond from heading out to Oak Brook Golf Club for the Gary Bair Invitational.
Edwardsville, Alton, Collinsville and Belleville East High Schools, as well as several others gathered around 1 p.m. at the course to show their talents for golf.
Overall, the Edwardsville Black team took the number one spot in team scores with a total of 418. Two par short at 420, Galesburg High School came in second place. O’Fallon High School came in third with par 439. Edwardsville Orange took fourth with par 444.
The first, second, and third places in individuals held only a difference of one point per place. Galesburg High School’s Taylor Nesselroad scored par 74, landing herself in first place. Edwardsville Black’s Kayla Weinacht placed second with par 75. Emily Marrs of O’Fallon High School came in third with par 76.
Edwardsville High School girls golf coach Tresa LaBoube thanked everyone for participating and wished every team good luck in the IHSA Regional Tournament that will take place next Wednesday, Oct. 7.
TEAM SCORES
1st: Edwardsville Black - 481
2nd: Galesburg - 420
3rd: O’Fallon - 439
4th: Edwardsville Orange - 444
5th: Nashville - 452
6th: Massac County - 455
7th: Belleville East - 458
8th: Collinsville - 460
9th: Hillsboro - 488
10th: Alton - 495
11th: Marion - 508
INDIVIDUAL SCORES (TOP 10)
1st: Taylor Nesselroad (Galesburg) 74
2nd: Kayla Weinacht (Edwardsville Black) 75
3rd: Emily Marrs (O’Fallon) 76
4th: Alyssa McMinn (O’Fallon) 79
5th: Lindsey Storm (Hiillsboro) 80 (tie)
6th: Abbey Burns (Collinsville) 80 (tie)
7th: Kiley Reeder (Edwardsville Orange) 83 (tie)
8th: Jessica Binkley (Edwardsville Orange) 83 (tie)
9th: Collete Thro (Belleville East) 84 (tie)
10th: Addasyn Zeller (Edwardsville Black) 84 (tie)
For a more comprehensive look at the team and individual scores, please click the .pdf links below.
