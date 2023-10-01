Popelar finishes third, Coll Fifth, Tigers Take Team Title In Class 3A Race At Peoria Invitational, Warriors Place 23rd, Redbirds Are 26th

PEORIA - Edwardsville's Madison Popelar finished third and Olivia Coll placed fifth and it was enough to give the Tigers the team championship in the Class 3A race at the Peoria Invitational cross country meet Saturday morning at Detweiler Park in Peoria, the longtime home of the IHSA state finals.

Edwardsville won with a total of 84 points, with Huntley coming in second with 109 points, Park Ridge Maine South was third with 165 points, Palatine Fremd was fourth with 216 points and Evanston rounded out the top five with 226 points. Granite City came in 23rd with 693 points and Alton tied for 25th with Belleville West, both at 702 points.

The individual winner was Danielle Jensen of McHenry, coming in at 17:35.6, with Maria Polyakov of Northbrook Glenbrook North second at 17:56.2, Popelar was third at 18:13.8, Stella Davis of Evanston was fourth at 18:16.6 and Coll rounded out the top five with a time of 18:17.6.

Sophia Helfrich led the Redbirds with a time of 20:40.3, while Monica Klockemper was next in at 21:30.2, Aliyah Rehling was in at 22:47.6, Isabella Duke had a time of 27:10.5 and Jessica Gabriel's time was 28:17.7

To go along with the times of both Popelar and Coll, the Tigers saw Maya Lueking in at 18:58.0, Emma Patrick was home at 19:03.8, Antonella DeAvila had a time of 19:18.8, Dylan Peel was in at 20:15.2 and Sarah Haisler was home at 20:24.8.

Article continues after sponsor message

Emilee Franklin was once again the best runner for the Warriors, having a time of 19:48.9, with Lydia Harris in at 20:33.7, Jersey Egbert's time was 23:46.1, Zulikey Galindo had a time of 26:32.3, Marley Bayer was home at 27:23.7 and Madison Tanksley had a time of 28:03.4.

Frey Is Area's Best Finisher As Highland Places 16th In Class 1A/2A Race In Peoria Invitational

PEORIA - Highland's Peyton Frey was the area's top finisher at 37th as the Bulldogs finished in 16th place in the Class 1A/2A race at the Peoria Invitational cross country meet, held Saturday morning at Detweiler Park, the home of the IHSA state finals, in Peoria.

Chatham Glenwood took the team title with 110 points, while Crystal Lake South was second at 157 points, Anna-Jonesboro and Morton tied for third at 167 points each, with A-J taking third on a fifth runner tiebreak, and Waterloo rounded out the top five with 178 points.

Highland was 16th with 444 points, while Roxana was 26th with 699 points, Civic Memorial was 37th with 1,010 points and Carlinville was 39th with 1,121 points.

The individual winner was Kate Foltz of Tuscola, who had a time of 16:37.4, with Sundara Weber of Sandwich second at 16:55.3, third place went to Natalie Bierbaum of Normal University at 17:01.9, in fourth place was Jaydm Gerardi of Anna-Jonesboro at 17:56.7 and rounding out the top five was Ali Londrigan of Chatham Glenwood at 18:06.9.

Shelby Quick was the top runner for CM at 21:26.5, while Taylor Brooks was in at 23:12.5, Mya Walker was in at 24:00.9, Ada Quick was home at 30:25.3 and Calista Webb came in at 32:22.2. Elyse Eldred was the top runner for the Cavaliers at 22:28.3, while Hannah Truax had a time of 24:38.5, Madalyn Quarton was in at 28:25.2, Abigail Heusing was home at 30:44.7 and Charlee Dugger's time was 34:00.8.

Frey came home at 19:23.6 for the Bulldogs, with Rowan Passmore in at 20:31.1, Ava McPherson was in at 21:00.1, Lola Schlarman was in at 21:13.6, Tarryn Keeney had a time of 21:45.8 and Elley Seger was in at exactly 22:00.0. Raelee Kimbro was the top runner for the Shells at 19:55.0, with Gianna Stassi in at 20:54.5, Bailey Schallenberg-Decker's time was 22:24.2, Taylor Partridge came in at 23:25.4, Elizabeth Clouse had a time of 23:53.5, Ridley Allen's time was 27:34.2 and Kaitlyn Garland was home at 27:48.2.

More like this: