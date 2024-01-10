Listen to the story

ALTON - The Alton Redbirds and Civic Memorial Eagles each dropped a place in their respective class rankings this week.

Breese Central and Mater Dei still remain one-two in Class 2A while Staunton recieves votes as well.

Hardin Calhoun and Father McGivney each recieved votes in Class 1A.

The entire rankings for each class are below.

CLASS 4A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Wilmette Loyola (2) 18-0 45 1 2. Maine South 18-0 44 3 3. Alton (3) 15-0 40 2 4. Normal 17-1 23 4 5. Bolingbrook 14-2 22 5 6. LaGrange Nazareth 11-3 20 6 7. (Tie) Batavia 14-3 16 8 7. (Tie) O'Fallon 13-4 16 7 9. Rockton Hononegah 15-3 15 10 10. (Tie) Quincy 13-4 10 9 10. (Tie) Waubonsie Valley 17-1 10 T10

Others receiving votes: Palatine Fremd 6. Lincoln-Way East 3. East Moline United 3. Romeoville 2. St. Charles North 1.

CLASS 3A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Lincoln (7) 19-0 70 1 2. Peoria Central 16-1 60 2 3. Quincy Notre Dame 16-2 47 4 4. Morton 15-4 44 5 5. Galesburg 18-2 42 3 6. Lombard Montini 13-4 27 8 7. Civic Memorial 16-3 25 6 8. Rockford Boylan 15-2 18 T9 9. Washington 12-4 12 7 10. Effingham 16-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 9. Taylorville 7. Mattoon 5. Peoria Richwoods 4. Hyde Park 2. Mount Vernon 1. Chicago Butler 1.

CLASS 2A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Breese Central (2) 16-2 84 1 2. Breese Mater Dei (2) 15-2 82 2 3. Peoria Notre Dame (5) 19-3 81 4 4. Rock Island Alleman (1) 19-2 74 5 5. (Tie) Nashville 16-2 50 6 5. (Tie) Deer Creek-Mackinaw 18-1 43 8 7. Petersburg PORTA 18-1 43 8 8. Central Southeastern 13-2 32 7 9. Watseka 12-1 18 NR 10. Carlyle 16-1 14 T9

Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 8. Teutopolis 4. Canton 3. Staunton 2. Coal City 2. DePaul College Prep 2. Stillman Valley 1.

CLASS 1A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Galena (5) 15-1 82 1 2. Orangeville (2) 20-1 80 2 3. Annawan 16-4 58 3 4. Tuscola (1) 15-1 52 5 5. Altamont (1) 17-2 46 7 6. Okawville 11-4 39 4 7. Pecatonica 17-1 22 6 8. Illini Bluffs 18-3 19 10 9. Effingham St. Anthony 14-6 19 9 10. Freeport Aquin 10-4 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Peoria Heights 15. Serena 14. Hardin Calhoun 7. Catlin Salt Fork 6. Wethersfield 6. Elmwood 5. Abingdon-Avon 4. Goreville 2. Brownstown 1. Willows 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1.

