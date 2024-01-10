Girls Basketball AP Rankings - Alton, CM Fall Slightly
ALTON - The Alton Redbirds and Civic Memorial Eagles each dropped a place in their respective class rankings this week.
Breese Central and Mater Dei still remain one-two in Class 2A while Staunton recieves votes as well.
Hardin Calhoun and Father McGivney each recieved votes in Class 1A.
The entire rankings for each class are below.
CLASS 4A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Wilmette Loyola (2)
|18-0
|45
|1
|2. Maine South
|18-0
|44
|3
|3. Alton (3)
|15-0
|40
|2
|4. Normal
|17-1
|23
|4
|5. Bolingbrook
|14-2
|22
|5
|6. LaGrange Nazareth
|11-3
|20
|6
|7. (Tie) Batavia
|14-3
|16
|8
|7. (Tie) O'Fallon
|13-4
|16
|7
|9. Rockton Hononegah
|15-3
|15
|10
|10. (Tie) Quincy
|13-4
|10
|9
|10. (Tie) Waubonsie Valley
|17-1
|10
|T10
Others receiving votes: Palatine Fremd 6. Lincoln-Way East 3. East Moline United 3. Romeoville 2. St. Charles North 1.
CLASS 3A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Lincoln (7)
|19-0
|70
|1
|2. Peoria Central
|16-1
|60
|2
|3. Quincy Notre Dame
|16-2
|47
|4
|4. Morton
|15-4
|44
|5
|5. Galesburg
|18-2
|42
|3
|6. Lombard Montini
|13-4
|27
|8
|7. Civic Memorial
|16-3
|25
|6
|8. Rockford Boylan
|15-2
|18
|T9
|9. Washington
|12-4
|12
|7
|10. Effingham
|16-4
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 9. Taylorville 7. Mattoon 5. Peoria Richwoods 4. Hyde Park 2. Mount Vernon 1. Chicago Butler 1.
CLASS 2A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Breese Central (2)
|16-2
|84
|1
|2. Breese Mater Dei (2)
|15-2
|82
|2
|3. Peoria Notre Dame (5)
|19-3
|81
|4
|4. Rock Island Alleman (1)
|19-2
|74
|5
|5. (Tie) Nashville
|16-2
|50
|6
|5. (Tie) Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|18-1
|43
|8
|7. Petersburg PORTA
|18-1
|43
|8
|8. Central Southeastern
|13-2
|32
|7
|9. Watseka
|12-1
|18
|NR
|10. Carlyle
|16-1
|14
|T9
Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 8. Teutopolis 4. Canton 3. Staunton 2. Coal City 2. DePaul College Prep 2. Stillman Valley 1.
CLASS 1A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Galena (5)
|15-1
|82
|1
|2. Orangeville (2)
|20-1
|80
|2
|3. Annawan
|16-4
|58
|3
|4. Tuscola (1)
|15-1
|52
|5
|5. Altamont (1)
|17-2
|46
|7
|6. Okawville
|11-4
|39
|4
|7. Pecatonica
|17-1
|22
|6
|8. Illini Bluffs
|18-3
|19
|10
|9. Effingham St. Anthony
|14-6
|19
|9
|10. Freeport Aquin
|10-4
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Peoria Heights 15. Serena 14. Hardin Calhoun 7. Catlin Salt Fork 6. Wethersfield 6. Elmwood 5. Abingdon-Avon 4. Goreville 2. Brownstown 1. Willows 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1.
