ALTON - The Alton Redbirds and Civic Memorial Eagles each dropped a place in their respective class rankings this week.

Breese Central and Mater Dei still remain one-two in Class 2A while Staunton recieves votes as well.

Hardin Calhoun and Father McGivney each recieved votes in Class 1A.

The entire rankings for each class are below.

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Wilmette Loyola (2)18-0451
2. Maine South18-0443
3. Alton (3)15-0402
4. Normal17-1234
5. Bolingbrook14-2225
6. LaGrange Nazareth11-3206
7. (Tie) Batavia14-3168
7. (Tie) O'Fallon13-4167
9. Rockton Hononegah15-31510
10. (Tie) Quincy13-4109
10. (Tie) Waubonsie Valley17-110T10

Others receiving votes: Palatine Fremd 6. Lincoln-Way East 3. East Moline United 3. Romeoville 2. St. Charles North 1.

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Lincoln (7)19-0701
2. Peoria Central16-1602
3. Quincy Notre Dame16-2474
4. Morton15-4445
5. Galesburg18-2423
6. Lombard Montini13-4278
7. Civic Memorial16-3256
8. Rockford Boylan15-218T9
9. Washington12-4127
10. Effingham16-411NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 9. Taylorville 7. Mattoon 5. Peoria Richwoods 4. Hyde Park 2. Mount Vernon 1. Chicago Butler 1.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Breese Central (2)16-2841
2. Breese Mater Dei (2)15-2822
3. Peoria Notre Dame (5)19-3814
4. Rock Island Alleman (1)19-2745
5. (Tie) Nashville 16-2506
5. (Tie) Deer Creek-Mackinaw18-1438
7. Petersburg PORTA18-1438
8. Central Southeastern13-2327
9. Watseka12-118NR
10. Carlyle16-114T9

Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 8. Teutopolis 4. Canton 3. Staunton 2. Coal City 2. DePaul College Prep 2. Stillman Valley 1.

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Galena (5)15-1821
2. Orangeville (2)20-1802
3. Annawan16-4583
4. Tuscola (1)15-1525
5. Altamont (1)17-2467
6. Okawville11-4394
7. Pecatonica17-1226
8. Illini Bluffs18-31910
9. Effingham St. Anthony14-6199
10. Freeport Aquin10-416NR

Others receiving votes: Peoria Heights 15. Serena 14. Hardin Calhoun 7. Catlin Salt Fork 6. Wethersfield 6. Elmwood 5. Abingdon-Avon 4. Goreville 2. Brownstown 1. Willows 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1.

