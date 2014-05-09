Mt. Vernon, Illinois – Dig out your dancing shoes, dust off your dance routines and join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) for the 6th annual Dancing With Our Stars (DWOS) fundraiser. The event will be held at Krieger’s Convention Center at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon on Saturday, August 23. This is the 6th year that GSSI has hosted this popular fundraiser to support its mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

“We are excited to present our 6th annual Dancing With OUR Stars fundraiser,” said Emily Kimmey, GSSI Director of Development. “A major factor in the event’s success is the dance routines that enter the competition. Routines typically consist of community members who are willing to put together a dance group and entertain the audience for a great cause. We are in the process now of filling our dance card, so we encourage our community members to contact us to make this year’s event the most successful DWOS yet!”

The agenda for the event consists of a cocktail hour and silent auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the Celebrity Star Dance competition at 7:30 p.m. After the stars take to the floor, guests can dance until midnight thanks to DJ Fred Klapetzky.

Tickets for the DWOS event are $45, which includes dinner and an evening of dancing. Table sponsorships are available for $500 and include a table for 10 attendees.

Hosts for this year’s event are Brandon Bullard with Rare Chop House and Lynn Hutchison with United Way of South Central Illinois. Celebrity judges for the evening are Mike Beard of The Insurance Store, a division of Dimond Brothers Insurance; Joe Gliosci of Peoples National Bank; Finny Mathew of Crossroads Community Hospital and Mary Beth Mezo of Mt. Vernon Township High School.

Article continues after sponsor message

Teams will be competing to win DWOS’ renowned mirror ball trophy by earning the top spot in a two part scoring system. The judges’ scores provide the first element to the dancers’ scores. The second element adds a dash of audience participation and even more excitement, as dancers can accrue points with each donation from their supporters. At the end of the DWOS competition, the mirror ball trophy goes home with the team with the highest overall score.

Current DWOS event sponsors include Community First Bank of the Heartland, Old National Bank, Crossroads Community Hospital and Crossroads Specialty Clinic. Lighting, music and videography for the dances will be provided by Fred Klapetzky.

All proceeds from DWOS will be used to provide financial assistance to at-risk girls, to maintain and improve GSSI camps and to develop Girl Scout leadership programs for nearly 14,000 girls throughout southern Illinois.

For more information about participating in Dancing With Our Stars as a dance team or sponsor, please contact Tricia Higgins at 618.242.5079 or by e-mail at dancing@gsofsi.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 14,000 girls and nearly 5,000 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouting is focused on providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in the 21st century, while ensuring the traditions and values that have been core to Girl Scouting since its beginning remain strong and relevant.

###

More like this: