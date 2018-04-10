GLEN CARBON– Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) honored some of its brightest stars at its annual All That Glitters Award Ceremony on April 7 at Doubletree in Mount Vernon, Illinois. The banquet recognizes Girl Scouts from across Southern Illinois who achieve significant accomplishments in leadership and community service.

Awardees included 19 recipients of the Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, as well as 107 recipients of the Girl Scout Silver Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette (grades 6-8) can earn. Girl Scouts who earned both of these awards, as well as the Girl Scout Bronze Award, were also presented with GSSI’s Trifecta Award. In addition, Kaitlyn Barnett from Troy and Lydia Fulton from Worden were named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts and received $500 scholarships.

The Girl Scout Gold Award recognizes leadership and positive impact that Girl Scout Seniors (grades 9-10) and Girl Scout Ambassadors (grades 11-12) demonstrate through a large scale community service project that takes a suggested minimum of 80 hours to complete. Only about 5 percent of eligible girls take the rigorous path towards earning this prestigious award, but those who complete the journey change the lives of others, as well as their own, in significant ways. This year’s Girl Scout Gold Award recipients include:

Belleville: Jill Ann Buettner*

Bluford: Brenna Collins*, Lexi Scrivner*

Edwardsville: Emma Boone*, Makenzie Keiser*

Dorsey: Helena Frisbie-Firsching*

Germantown: Tessa Beckmann*

Millstadt: Megan Scheibel*

O’Fallon: Victoria Birchem*, Samanda Hartkop, Saran Khalid

Roxana: Michaela Tarpley, Victoria Tarpley

Saint Jacob: Katharine Housewright*

Swansea: Katie Crockett, Megan Zaiz*

Troy: Lane Sedlacek*

Wood River: Abigail Kurth

Worden: Lydia Fulton*

Please note: girls with an asterisk (*) by their names have also earned the Girl Scout Trifecta Award

The Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, is symbolic of accomplishments in Girl Scouting and community activities as a girl becomes her best self and builds the world around her. The Girl Scout Silver Award project benefits a girl’s community and can be earned as an individual or as part of a group. This year’s Girl Scout Silver Award recipients by community include:

Albers

Sophia Bretz

Abigail Crosby

Camryn Hall

Rylee Jansen

Elizabeth Schroeder

Brooke Zurliene

Anna

Jessi Riley

Cierra Thorn

Aviston

Angela Nicklin

Beecher City

Dalanie Bell

Hannah Wells

Belleville

Karissa Biver

Sarah Brennan

Natalie Cohn

Kelly Cohn

Wendy Doolittle

Megan Doolittle

Avery Gomric

Rosie Gomric

Ellie Lively

Regan Moody

Ava Paul

Hope Schmitt

Chloe Sierra

Maya Sorgea

Brighton

Mackeznie Behrends

Abby Van Doren

Carbondale

Alaina Bowker

Centralia

Alyssa Lurkins

Charleston

Emily Gawel

Clay City

Kaylee Norton

Columbia

Paige Bierman

Taylor Bierman

NatalieBusch

Emily Chace

Kalia Jerkatis

Morgan Seals

Jillian Wisneski

East St. Louis

Alexandria Wicks

Effingham

Kaylynn Moeller

Aspen Rehkemper

Evansville

Jena Bievenue

Germantown

Elissa Ottenschnieder

Glen Carbon

Madison Love

Abigail Zajac

Granite City

Kathryn Brinker

Kali Cooper

Kyra Fisher

Caitlin Hahs

Dulce Hernandez

Ninel Hernandez

McKinsey Klaesner

Maggie Moore

Laci Mosier

McKenna Myatt

London Redstone

Kristin Taylor

Skyler Whitlock

Highland

Julia Beil

Jerseyville

Elissabeth Walsh

Livingston

Kaylee Garner

Marion

Olivia Allen

Hailey Buckingham

Carlie Gunn

Kaitlyn Satterfield

Savannah Sheffler

Victoria Shore

Marissa

Rachel Bievenue

Taylor Wyninegar

Marshall

Evelyn Burress

Sara Smallwood

Maryville

Hope Sampson

Mt. Vernon

Emmali Petersen

Noble

Briana York

O’Fallon

Ayanna Khalid-Manning

Sydney McAuliffe

Piasa

Mallory Clevenger

Pontoon Beach

Hannah Barnes

Prairie du Rocher

Bailee Henry

LeAnn Walker

Royalton

Jacquelyn Walter

Cera Wilson

Shiloh

Alyssa Harris

Kate Heide-Wexell

St. Jacob

Anja Mills

Staunton

Kaylie Stahlhut

Emily Stanton

Swansea

Allison Zaiz

Trenton

Gabrielle Gibbs

Troy

Meagan Blanton

Karsyn Braasch

Allison Dempsey

Makayla Jenkins

Shauna Maher

Ella Manso

Randallynn Nungesser

Jessica Sager

Katie Schaffer

Waterloo

Ivy Anderson

Winnie Blanchfield

Haley Bode

Leryn Hill

West Frankfort

Micahya Banks

Willow Hill

Stephanie Brinson

Alex Osborne

Worden

Victoria Hester

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 11,300 girls and engaging 4,550 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

