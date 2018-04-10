Girl Scouts shine at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois' All That Glitters Award Ceremony
GLEN CARBON– Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) honored some of its brightest stars at its annual All That Glitters Award Ceremony on April 7 at Doubletree in Mount Vernon, Illinois. The banquet recognizes Girl Scouts from across Southern Illinois who achieve significant accomplishments in leadership and community service.
Awardees included 19 recipients of the Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, as well as 107 recipients of the Girl Scout Silver Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette (grades 6-8) can earn. Girl Scouts who earned both of these awards, as well as the Girl Scout Bronze Award, were also presented with GSSI’s Trifecta Award. In addition, Kaitlyn Barnett from Troy and Lydia Fulton from Worden were named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts and received $500 scholarships.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Girl Scout Gold Award recognizes leadership and positive impact that Girl Scout Seniors (grades 9-10) and Girl Scout Ambassadors (grades 11-12) demonstrate through a large scale community service project that takes a suggested minimum of 80 hours to complete. Only about 5 percent of eligible girls take the rigorous path towards earning this prestigious award, but those who complete the journey change the lives of others, as well as their own, in significant ways. This year’s Girl Scout Gold Award recipients include:
Belleville: Jill Ann Buettner*
Bluford: Brenna Collins*, Lexi Scrivner*
Edwardsville: Emma Boone*, Makenzie Keiser*
Dorsey: Helena Frisbie-Firsching*
Germantown: Tessa Beckmann*
Millstadt: Megan Scheibel*
O’Fallon: Victoria Birchem*, Samanda Hartkop, Saran Khalid
Roxana: Michaela Tarpley, Victoria Tarpley
Saint Jacob: Katharine Housewright*
Swansea: Katie Crockett, Megan Zaiz*
Troy: Lane Sedlacek*
Wood River: Abigail Kurth
Worden: Lydia Fulton*
Please note: girls with an asterisk (*) by their names have also earned the Girl Scout Trifecta Award
The Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, is symbolic of accomplishments in Girl Scouting and community activities as a girl becomes her best self and builds the world around her. The Girl Scout Silver Award project benefits a girl’s community and can be earned as an individual or as part of a group. This year’s Girl Scout Silver Award recipients by community include:
Albers
- Sophia Bretz
- Abigail Crosby
- Camryn Hall
- Rylee Jansen
- Elizabeth Schroeder
- Brooke Zurliene
Anna
- Jessi Riley
- Cierra Thorn
Aviston
- Angela Nicklin
Beecher City
- Dalanie Bell
- Hannah Wells
Belleville
- Karissa Biver
- Sarah Brennan
- Natalie Cohn
- Kelly Cohn
- Wendy Doolittle
- Megan Doolittle
- Avery Gomric
- Rosie Gomric
- Ellie Lively
- Regan Moody
- Ava Paul
- Hope Schmitt
- Chloe Sierra
- Maya Sorgea
Brighton
- Mackeznie Behrends
- Abby Van Doren
Carbondale
- Alaina Bowker
Centralia
- Alyssa Lurkins
Charleston
- Emily Gawel
Clay City
- Kaylee Norton
Columbia
- Paige Bierman
- Taylor Bierman
- NatalieBusch
- Emily Chace
- Kalia Jerkatis
- Morgan Seals
- Jillian Wisneski
East St. Louis
- Alexandria Wicks
Effingham
- Kaylynn Moeller
- Aspen Rehkemper
Evansville
- Jena Bievenue
Germantown
- Elissa Ottenschnieder
Glen Carbon
- Madison Love
- Abigail Zajac
Granite City
- Kathryn Brinker
- Kali Cooper
- Kyra Fisher
- Caitlin Hahs
- Dulce Hernandez
- Ninel Hernandez
- McKinsey Klaesner
- Maggie Moore
- Laci Mosier
- McKenna Myatt
- London Redstone
- Kristin Taylor
- Skyler Whitlock
Highland
- Julia Beil
Jerseyville
- Elissabeth Walsh
Livingston
- Kaylee Garner
Marion
- Olivia Allen
- Hailey Buckingham
- Carlie Gunn
- Kaitlyn Satterfield
- Savannah Sheffler
- Victoria Shore
Marissa
- Rachel Bievenue
- Taylor Wyninegar
Marshall
- Evelyn Burress
- Sara Smallwood
Maryville
- Hope Sampson
Mt. Vernon
- Emmali Petersen
Noble
- Briana York
O’Fallon
- Ayanna Khalid-Manning
- Sydney McAuliffe
Piasa
- Mallory Clevenger
Pontoon Beach
- Hannah Barnes
Prairie du Rocher
- Bailee Henry
- LeAnn Walker
Royalton
- Jacquelyn Walter
- Cera Wilson
Shiloh
- Alyssa Harris
- Kate Heide-Wexell
St. Jacob
- Anja Mills
Staunton
- Kaylie Stahlhut
- Emily Stanton
Swansea
- Allison Zaiz
Trenton
- Gabrielle Gibbs
Troy
- Meagan Blanton
- Karsyn Braasch
- Allison Dempsey
- Makayla Jenkins
- Shauna Maher
- Ella Manso
- Randallynn Nungesser
- Jessica Sager
- Katie Schaffer
Waterloo
- Ivy Anderson
- Winnie Blanchfield
- Haley Bode
- Leryn Hill
West Frankfort
- Micahya Banks
Willow Hill
- Stephanie Brinson
- Alex Osborne
Worden
- Victoria Hester
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 11,300 girls and engaging 4,550 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.
More like this:
Related Video: