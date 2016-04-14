Listen to the story

All girls, Girl Scouts and Non-Girl Scouts Welcome to Attend

Glen Carbon – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is hosting 19 Day Camps across southern Illinois this summer. Below are Day Camps scheduled, registration information and costs. In addition, Girl Scouts need volunteers to help run these day camps for girls. If interested in volunteering or needing more information about Day Camps, please contact Carolyn Meiner at cmeiner@gsofsi.org or Emily Stanley at estanley@gsofsi.org.

Girls Just Want to Have Fun!

Having fun at camp is what it’s all about! Enjoy games, snacks,

crafts, and other activities all around the fun world of Girl Scouting!

Camp Dates: June 6 - 9, 2016; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ages: 1-6 grade (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 5/10/16; $40 Girl Scouts; $55 non G.S.

($35 for 2nd girl in family, $30 for 3rd girl, etc.)

Location: First Presbyterian Church, 501 N. Idler Lane, Greenville, IL 62246

Muggles, Magic & Mayhem (Twilight Camp)

The adventure continues with more wizarding fun

and science at this Harry Potter themed camp.

Camp Dates: June 6 - 10, 2016; 6-9 p.m.

Ages: 1-12 grade (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 4/30/16; $50 Girl Scouts; $65 non G.S.

Location: Highland Silver Lake Park, 3099 Highland Park Rd., Highland, IL 62249

Camp Wassatoga Holiday Adventures – (younger girls)

What do pumpkins, Easter eggs and Chinese firecrackers have in common?

Find out through games, crafts and science experiments!

Camp Dates: June 13 - 16, 2016; Da.-6/13-6/14; Br.-6/13-6/15;

Jr.-6/13-6/16; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ages: 1-5 grade (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 5/16/16; $30 for Daisies; $45 for Brownies;

$60 for Juniors; add $15 to fee for non G.S.

(Multiple girls in family – 20% off after 1st girl at full price)

Location: Camp Wassatoga, 15230 N. Blue Point Trail, Effingham, IL 62401

Are you Stronger than a Girl Scout?

Join us for a fun week at camp! Enjoy all the fun and excitement

of being at camp with all your friends!

Camp Dates: June 13 - 17, 2016; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ages: K- 8 grade (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 5/25/16; $65 for Daisies/Brownies;

$75 for Juniors/Cadettes; add $15 to fee for non G.S.

Location: Horner Park, 11109 Widicus Rd., Lebanon, IL 62254

It’s Magical

Disney is the theme this year - what will you see at Pirate Day or Princess Day?

Come join the fun! Activities include crafts, games and food.

Camp Dates: June 13 - 17, 2016; 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages: K-5 grade (fall 2016); 6-12 grade can be helpers

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 5/15/16; $30.00 Girl Scouts; $45 non G.S.

Location: Cobden Park, 101 Locust, Cobden, IL 62920

It’s a Scream!!! (Twilight Camp)

It’s Halloween in June! Ghosts and goblins will run wild all week long!

Wear your favorite costume while enjoying camp activities!

Camp Dates: June 13 - 17, 2016; 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Ages: K-12 (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 5/15/16; $55 Girl Scouts; $70 non G.S.

Location: Metter Park, 124 S. Metter Ave., Columbia, IL 62236

Summer Olympic Games

Come experience the Summer Olympics – Girl Scout Style!

Show off the skills you learned all week at the Olympic Games!

Camp Dates: June 13 - 17, 2016; 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Ages: K-12 grade (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 5/21/16; $60.00 Girl Scouts; $75 non G.S.

Location: American Legion Post 58, Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Dr., Freeburg, IL 62243

Around the World

Adventure awaits at this trip around the world! Enjoy beautiful Fox Ridge

State Park as you explore different cultures through games, crafts and food!

Camp Dates: June 20 - 24, 2016; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ages: 1-12 grade (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 6/1/16; $50.00 Girl Scouts; $65 non G.S.

Location: Fox Ridge State Park, 18175 State Park Rd., Charleston, IL 61920

Holiday, Holiday, Holiday!

It’s a camp celebration! Celebrate a year’s worth of holidays in one week!

There will be crafts, singing, games, creek walking, hiking, and more!

Camp Dates: June 20 – 24, 2016; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages: 1-7 grade (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 5/13/16; $60.00 Girl Scouts; $75 non G.S.

(Multiple girls in family - $10 discount per girl after 1st girl at full price)

Location: Camp Vendeventer, 3463 Trout Camp Rd., Waterloo, IL 62298

Into the Woods

Nature is everywhere at camp!

Let’s go into the woods and see what we can discover!

Camp Dates: June 20 – 24, 2016: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Ages: 1-7 grade (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 5/13/16; $60.00 Girl Scouts; $75 non G.S.

Location: Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Rd., Edwardsville, IL 62026

Reconnecting with Nature (Twilight Camp)

Come join us as we reconnect with nature at Camp Chan-Ya-Ta.

Discover hiking, trail signs, and the beauty of nature.

Camp Dates: June 20 - 24, 2016; 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ages: 1-12 grade (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 6/1/16; $40.00 Girl Scouts; $55 non G.S.

Location: Camp Chan Ya Ta, 9157 Klondike Road, Worden, IL 62097

Girl Scout Heritage Days 2016 (a new Twilight Camp!)

Girls will step into the past at this new twilight camp! Learn about Girl Scout heritage,

participate in flag ceremonies, learn songs, skits, crafts and so much more!

Camp Dates: June 27 – July 1, 2016; 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Ages: 1-6 grade (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 5/15/16; $50.00 Girl Scouts; $65 non G.S.

Location: Fish Hatchery Park, Sandridge Road, Carlyle, IL 62231

Hungry Games – Kitchen Chaos (Twilight Camp)

The Hungry Games camp merges kitchen know how with crazy science!

Prepare yourself for the messiest camp ever!

Camp Dates: June 27-July 1, 2016; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Ages: K-12 grade (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 6/1/16; $50.00 Girl Scouts; $65 non G.S.

Location: Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Rd., Edwardsville, IL 62025

Mini STEM Explosions 3

Daisies and Brownies, here’s your chance! Enjoy two full days of hands-

on science, technology, engineering, art and math activities at camp.

Camp Dates: July 7-8, 2016; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ages: K-3 grade (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 6/7/16; $35.00 Girl Scouts; $50 non G.S.

Location: Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Rd., Edwardsville, IL 62025

Let’s Get Groovy! (Twilight Camp)

Join the grooviest girls in town as we tie dye, make pillows and

lava lamps and cook over the campfire!

Camp Dates: July 11-15, 2016; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Ages: K-12 (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost – deadline – 6/22/16; $40.00 Girl Scouts; $55 non G.S.

Location: Mt. Vernon Little House, 117 N., 10th St., Mt. Vernon, IL 62864

Come Be a Super Hero Girl Scout!

Come spend a week exploring ways you are already a Girl Scout super hero!

Discover the super talents you possess that make the world a better place!

Camp Dates: July 18 – 22, 2016; 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Ages: 1-7 grade (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 6/1/16; $65.00 Girl Scouts; $80 non G.S.

Location: Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Rd., Edwardsville, IL 62025

STEM Explosions 4: The Hammer of Thor!

Super heroes at STEM camp? Of course!

Find out what gives your favorite super heroes their powers!

Camp Dates: July 25 - 29, 2016; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages: 4-12 grade (fall 2016)

Registration Date/Cost: deadline – 6/28/16; $75.00 Girl Scouts; $90 non G.S.

Location: Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Rd., Edwardsville, IL 62025

