GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will host the 5th annual United We Lead Gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, IL. The United We Lead Gala, themed “Lead The Way” in 2023, brings together a wide range of people who share the same desire – to be a difference in girls’ lives.

“We’re so excited for our upcoming United We Lead Gala,” said Heidi Koehl Weaver, Director of Development for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “We have lots in store for our guests that evening; it’s going to be a great night!”

Carol Daniel, an inspiring speaker who recently retired from KMOX, will deliver the keynote address that evening. Carol has spent over 40 years in the media industry, and her work has been honored and celebrated by numerous organizations and associations. Carol is now the Senior Producer and Host at Nine PBS.

If you are a fan of jazz music, you will be in for a treat by attending the United We Lead Gala. Pianist Mel Goot is sure to entertain the crowd. Since entering the music business, Mel has earned a notable reputation as a unique and creative jazz musician.

The impact that Girl Scouts has on girls in Southern Illinois can best be demonstrated by those who have experienced it themselves. Alexis Scrivner, a young alum from Bluford, and Danielle Cary, a current Girl Scout from Caseyville, will share their stories of how Girl Scouting has impacted their lives. Both of these accomplished young women are Gold Award Girl Scouts and truly embody the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

We will be honored to celebrate two well deserving individuals with the Distinguished Community Leader Award. Rick and Diane Siemer from Teutopolis have been an integral part of Girl Scouting in Southern Illinois for nearly 35 years. They invest wholeheartedly in building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in live and silent auctions, as well as other opportunities to give.

Individual tickets are $100. Guests also have the option of purchasing a table of 8 seats for $750. Registration deadline is September 1. For more information, visit gsofsi.org/gala.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

