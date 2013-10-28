Gearing up for their annual Girl Scout Cookie Program, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) will hold their annual Cookie College on December 14, 2013 at Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Illinois.

At GSSI’s Cookie College, Girl Scout Brownies and Girl Scout Juniors will receive guidance on the skills needed for their very own cookie business. Girl Scout Cadettes through Girl Scout Ambassadors will work on developing, marketing and selling their very own cookie product. In addition, all girls will hear from area businesswomen who will share their secrets to business success!

Any Girl Scouts (Girl Scout Brownies through Girl Scout Ambassadors) who would like to participate in Cookie College should contact GSSI at 800.345.6858. Space is limited, and the deadline to register is November 7. For more information on Cookie College, including program fee and badges earned, please visit GSSI’s online calendar at www.gsofsi.org or contact Katie Grayling at 800.345.6858.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Girl Scout Mission is that Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves 14,000 girls and nearly 5,000 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouting is focused on providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in the 21st century, while ensuring the traditions and values that have been core to Girl Scouting since its beginning remain strong and relevant.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

Also check us out at: www.gsofsi.org

More like this: