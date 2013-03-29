Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois named a Girl Scout from Glen Carbon and a Girl Scout from Mt. Vernon to serve on its Board of Directors as ex-officio members during GSSI’s 4th Annual Meeting held March 23 at the Hilton Garden Inn in O’Fallon. As ex-officio board members, Samantha Yanchunas from Glen Carbon and Danielle Patton from Mt. Vernon will bring a young girl’s perspective to GSSI’s Board of Directors.

As ex-officio members, Samantha and Danielle will give advice and input to policies and other governance matters. The girls’ service on the BOD is for one year and provides these girls a great leadership opportunity and a voice for today’s girls. Ex-officio members must be between the ages of 14-17. The two girls were selected based on an application and essay followed by phone interviews.

“We are so pleased to have Samantha Yanchunas and Danielle Patton serving on our Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ Board of Directors,” said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. “Both of these exceptional young women will bring a girl’s voice and point of view to the board of directors which will help us provide a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for our 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers,” Appoo added.

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692 or Tricia Higgins at 618.242.5079.

Photo ID (from left to right): Dixie Travelstead, GSSI Board of Directors Chair; Samantha Yanchunas, Danielle Patton, Villie M. Appoo, GSSI CEO.

