Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is hosting the second annual “Thin Mint Sprint” Half-Marathon, 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ 1-Mile Fun Run at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on June 1. Racers, sponsors and volunteers are invited to participate in this event, which raises community awareness of physical fitness and supports the world’s preeminent leadership organization for girls.

Runner check-in opens at 6 a.m., followed by a 7:30 a.m. start for the Half-Marathon and 8 a.m. start for the 5K Run/Walk. For both races, prizes will be awarded for the top times for males and females in the following age groups: 6-12, 13-18, 19-29, 30-40, 41-50, 51-60, and 60 and over. At 10 a.m., a Kids’ 1-Mile Fun Run for children will complete this family-friendly event. All participants are encouraged to join a “Sea of Green” by dressing in Girl Scout green or wearing a Girl Scout uniform -- even by dressing up as a favorite Girl Scout Cookie.

The Half-Marathon entry fee is $60 until May 1 and $75 from May 2-25. The Half-Marathon fee includes race entry, moisture-wicking event shirt and medal. The 5K Run/Walk entry fee is $25 until May 1 and $35 from May 2-25. The 5K fee includes race entry and event t-shirt. The Kids’ 1-Mile Fun Run entry is $10 from now until June 1 and includes race entry, participation ribbon and patch. Participation is limited to the first 400 5K runners and 120 Half-Marathon runners who register. Registration will not be available the day of the race. Event proceeds will help GSSI provide quality programming, adult volunteer training, camp maintenance and financial assistance for girls across southern Illinois. For complete information visit GSSI’s website at www.gsofsi.organd click on Thin Mint Sprint in the “Donate & Support” section.

Volunteers are also needed. Volunteer activities include: assisting with registration, helping coordinate racers, handing out medals, operating water-stations, serving as crossing guards, assisting at a first-aid station, selling t-shirts and patches and cleaning up after the race. The public is invited to line the course to mark the route and cheer on runners.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Current event sponsors include: TheBANK of Edwardsville, Extra Help, Foley Dental Group, Ameren Illinois, Drake Tire & Auto, First Clover Leaf Bank, Madison Mutual Insurance Company, RunWell, Edison’s Entertainment Complex, KinderCare Learning Center, FLEET FEET, Fred & Tammy Klapetzky, Sports Authority and Sweeties Confections.

To learn more about becoming a “Thin Mint Sprint” racer, volunteer or sponsor, please contact Nicole Plegge, Development Manager, at 800.345.6858 or e-mail nplegge@gsofsi.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving nearly 14,000 girls and almost 5,000 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Today, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. is the largest voluntary organization for girls in the world. Its sole focus is to meet the needs of all girls (ages 5-17) from diverse racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, contact Tricia Higgins at 618.242.5079.

The Girl Scout Mission: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

Check us out at: www.gsofsi.org

