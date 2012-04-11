Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI), partnering with TheBANK of Edwardsville, is hosting the first annual “Thin Mint Sprint” Half-Marathon 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on June 2. Racers, sponsors and volunteers are invited to participate in this event, which is part of GSSI’s celebration of Girl Scouts’ 100th Anniversary.

Runner registration opens at 6 a.m., followed by a 7:30 a.m. start for the 5K Run/Walk and Half-Marathon. For both races, prizes will be awarded for the top three times for males and females in the following age groups: 6-12, 13-18, 19-30, 31-45, 46-59 and 60 and over. At 10 a.m., a 1-Mile Fun Run for children will complete this family-friendly event. All participants are encouraged to join a “Sea of Green” by dressing in Girl Scout green or wearing Girl Scout uniform components -- even by dressing up as a favorite Girl Scout Cookie.

The Half-Marathon entry fee is $60 until May 1, after which it raises to $75. The cost to enter the 5K Run/Walk is $25 until May 1, after which it raises to $35. The cost of these races includes race entry, moisture-wicking event shirt and medal. The 1-Mile Fun Run fee is $10 and includes race entry, participation ribbon and patch. Additional race shirts can be ordered for a donation of $20 each. Event proceeds will help GSSI provide quality programming, adult volunteer training, camp maintenance and financial assistance for girls across southern Illinois. For complete information, including race map, visit GSSI’s website at www.gsofsi.org and click on Thin Mint Sprint in the “Donate & Support” section.

Volunteers are also needed. Volunteer activities include: assisting with registration, helping coordinate racers, handing out medals, operating water-stations, serving as crossing guards, selling t-shirts and patches and cleaning up after the race. The public is invited to line the course to mark the route and cheer on runners.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Current event sponsors include: TheBANK of Edwardsville; Cardinal Glennon Pediatrics at Anderson Hospital; First Clover Leaf Bank; Integrated Medical Group, Dr. Dustin Rosenburg; Sports Authority and Unfried Chiropractic and Active Release Technique Clinic, Dr. Andrew Unfried.

To learn more about becoming a “Thin Mint Sprint” racer, volunteer or sponsor, please contact Emily Wilson, Development Manager, at 800.345.6858 or e-mail ewilson@gsofsi.org

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving nearly 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Today, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. is the largest voluntary organization for girls in the world. Its sole focus is to meet the needs of all girls (ages 5-17) from diverse racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, contact Erin Johnson at 618.692.0692.

The Girl Scout Mission: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

Check us out at: www.gsofsi.org

