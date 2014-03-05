Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is hosting the third annual “Thin Mint Sprint” event on June 7 at Camp Chan Ya Ta in Worden. New this year are a 5K Trail Run, 5K Obstacle Course and 5K Obstacle Fun Run. Racers, sponsors and volunteers are invited to participate in this event, which raises community awareness of physical fitness and supports the world’s preeminent leadership organization for girls.

Runner check-in opens at 6:30 a.m., followed by a 7:30 a.m. start for the 5K Trail Run and 8:30 a.m. start for the 5K Obstacle Course. The Obstacle Course will include hills, monkey bars, tires, balance beams and other challenges that require jumping, crawling or climbing. For both timed races, prizes will be awarded for the top times for males and females in the following age groups: 6-12, 13-18, 19-29, 30-40, 41-50, 51-60, and 60 and over. Overall male and female Obstacle Course winners also will win a free pair of Inov-8 Trail running shoes, courtesy of RunWell. At 10 a.m., an untimed 5K Obstacle Fun Run will complete this family-friendly event. All participants are encouraged to join a “Sea of Green” by dressing in Girl Scout green or wearing a Girl Scout uniform -- even by dressing up as a favorite Girl Scout Cookie.

The 5K Trail Run entry fee is $20 until March 19, $25 from March 20-April 30 and $35 from May 1-28. 5K Trail Run fee includes race entry, Girl Scout Cookies and t-shirt. The 5K Obstacle Course entry fee is $45 until March 19, $50 from March 20-April 30 and $60 from May 1-28. 5K Obstacle Course fee includes race entry, Girl Scout Cookies, t-shirt and medal. Take advantage of GSSI’s “Tough Cookie” offer to get a reduced price on both timed races: $55 until March 19, $60 from March 20-April 30 and $70 from May 1-28. Entry into the 5K Obstacle Fun Run is $10 until May 28. Participation will include Girl Scout Cookies and a patch for those under 18. Registration will not be available the day of the race. Event proceeds will help GSSI provide quality programming, adult volunteer training, camp maintenance and financial assistance for girls across southern Illinois. For complete information visit GSSI’s website at www.gsofsi.organd click on Thin Mint Sprint in the “Donate & Support” section.

Volunteers are also needed. Volunteer activities include: assisting with registration, helping coordinate racers, handing out medals, operating water-stations and food station, assisting at a first-aid station, selling t-shirts and patches and cleaning up after the race.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Current event sponsors include: The Bank of Edwardsville and Extra Help.

To learn more about becoming a “Thin Mint Sprint” racer, volunteer or sponsor, please contact Development Manager Melissa Castelli at 800.345.6858, ext. 1135 or e-mail mcastelli@gsofsi.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving nearly 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Today, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. is the largest voluntary organization for girls in the world. Its sole focus is to meet the needs of all girls (ages 5-17) from diverse racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, contact Erin Johnson at 618.692.0692.

The Girl Scout Mission: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage,

confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

Check us out at: www.gsofsi.org

More like this:

Related Video: