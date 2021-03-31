GLEN CARBON– Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) held its 12th Annual Meeting via Zoom on Thursday, March 25. CEO Loretta Graham and the Board of Directors delivered the State of the Council and new Board members were confirmed by Council Delegates. A highlight of the evening was the acknowledgment of volunteers who were recognized with Girl Scouts Adult Awards.

“Our volunteers are the driving force behind us providing the best possible Girl Scout Leadership Experience for our girls. It is truly an honor to recognize these wonderful volunteers for their extraordinary dedication to Girl Scouting in southern Illinois,” said Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “During a year of such uncertainty, they refused to waiver in their commitment to our girls – and for that, I am extremely grateful,” she added.

Adult Award Recipients

Sustained Service Award

The Sustained Service Award recognizes volunteers who continue to provide exemplary service for a significant number of years after receiving the Appreciation Pin or Honor Pin.

Deborah Hibdon from Mt. Vernon

Service Unit 30

Emily Myers from Newton

Service Unit 544

Karen Schmitz from O’Fallon

Service Unit 201

Living Her Legacy Award

The Living Her Legacy Award recognizes volunteers who provided leadership which started with a Daisy troop and served 13 years until the troop reached Ambassadors.

Donna Aaron from Belleville

Service Unit 207

Emily Myers from Newton

Service Unit 544

Honor Pin

The Honor Pin recognizes outstanding partnership to girls while leading the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, having made a measurable impact in two or more Service Unit teams and contributing to the council’s mission-delivery goals.

Jodie Herbstritt from Belleville

Service Unit 207

Sheila Jolly Scrivner from Bluford

Service Unit 30

Appreciation Pin

The Appreciation Pin recognizes a volunteer’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, impacting at least one Service Unit and surpassing mission-delivery goals for their area.

Shannon Anderson from Collinsville

Service Unit 111

Julie Blanchfield from Waterloo

Service Unit 211

Laura Bode from Waterloo

Service Unit 211

Tiffany Davis from Waterloo

Service Unit 211

Sherri Franklin from Troy

Service Unit 109

Melissa Griffith Olmstead from Jewett

Service Unit 544

Kimberly Hine from Collinsville

Service Unit 111

Kendra Kennedy from Waterloo

Service Unit 211

Heather King from Herrin

Service Unit 90

LeAnn Kitchen from Troy

Service Unit 109

Danielle Mills from St. Jacob

Service Unit 109

Robyn Vecchetti from Collinsville

Service Unit 111

Lisa Wagner from Oblong

Service Unit 544

DeAnn Wallace from Waterloo

Service Unit 211

Volunteer of Excellence Award

The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes volunteers who demonstrate outstanding partnership to girls while leading the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission-delivery to every member.

Nicole Bell from O’Fallon

Service Unit 201

Leaticia Bullock from Mt. Vernon

Service Unit 30

Erin Grider-Way from O’Fallon

Service Unit 201

Tammy Hess from Paris

Service Unit 531

Rebeccah Knapp from O’Fallon

Service Unit 201

Laura Koehler from Belleville

Service Unit 207

Andrea Markwardt from O’Fallon

Service Unit 201

Janice McCallister from Collinsville

Service Unit 111

Heather Miranti from Carterville

Service Unit 90

Janice Monroe from Neoga

Service Unit 521

Ida Quinones-Flores from O’Fallon

Service Unit 201

Amanda Rayfield from Godfrey

Service Unit 101

Katy Sarabia from Edwardsville

Service Unit 108

Valerie Taylor from Mt. Vernon

Service Unit 30

Taylor Veach from Altamont

Service Unit 511

Erin Vicory from Charleston

Service Unit 522

Lauren Zelechowski from Fairview Heights

Service Unit 201

President’s Award

The President’s Award recognizes exemplary support from a Service Unit team in delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, surpassing team goals and making a significant impact toward the council’s goals.

Service Unit 201 – O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights

Serving the areas of Lebanon, Mascoutah, New Baden, Scott Air Force Base, Summerfield and Trenton

Service Unit 207 – Belleville/Swansea

Serving the areas of Belleville and Swansea

Service Unit 211 – Waterloo

Serving the areas of Valmeyer and Waterloo

Service Unit 521 – Western Coles/Cumberland Counties

Serving the areas of Humboldt, Mattoon, Neoga, Paradise, Trilla, Jewett, Greenup and Toledo

Service Unit 522 – Eastern Coles County

Serving the areas of Ashmore, Charleston, Hutton, Kansas, Lerna and Oakland

Service Unit 544 – Crawford/Jasper Counties

Serving the areas of Flat Rock, Hidalgo, Hunt City, Hutsonville, Newton, Oblong, Palestine, Robinson, Rose Hill, Saint Marie, Story, West Liberty, Wheeler, Willow Hill and Yale

