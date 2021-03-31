Girl Scouts Of Southern Illinois Recognizes Volunteers At 12th Annual Meeting
GLEN CARBON– Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) held its 12th Annual Meeting via Zoom on Thursday, March 25. CEO Loretta Graham and the Board of Directors delivered the State of the Council and new Board members were confirmed by Council Delegates. A highlight of the evening was the acknowledgment of volunteers who were recognized with Girl Scouts Adult Awards.
“Our volunteers are the driving force behind us providing the best possible Girl Scout Leadership Experience for our girls. It is truly an honor to recognize these wonderful volunteers for their extraordinary dedication to Girl Scouting in southern Illinois,” said Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “During a year of such uncertainty, they refused to waiver in their commitment to our girls – and for that, I am extremely grateful,” she added.
Adult Award Recipients
Sustained Service Award
The Sustained Service Award recognizes volunteers who continue to provide exemplary service for a significant number of years after receiving the Appreciation Pin or Honor Pin.
Deborah Hibdon from Mt. Vernon
Service Unit 30
Emily Myers from Newton
Service Unit 544
Karen Schmitz from O’Fallon
Service Unit 201
Living Her Legacy Award
The Living Her Legacy Award recognizes volunteers who provided leadership which started with a Daisy troop and served 13 years until the troop reached Ambassadors.
Donna Aaron from Belleville
Service Unit 207
Emily Myers from Newton
Service Unit 544
Honor Pin
The Honor Pin recognizes outstanding partnership to girls while leading the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, having made a measurable impact in two or more Service Unit teams and contributing to the council’s mission-delivery goals.
Jodie Herbstritt from Belleville
Service Unit 207
Sheila Jolly Scrivner from Bluford
Service Unit 30
Appreciation Pin
The Appreciation Pin recognizes a volunteer’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, impacting at least one Service Unit and surpassing mission-delivery goals for their area.
Shannon Anderson from Collinsville
Service Unit 111
Julie Blanchfield from Waterloo
Service Unit 211
Laura Bode from Waterloo
Service Unit 211
Tiffany Davis from Waterloo
Service Unit 211
Sherri Franklin from Troy
Service Unit 109
Melissa Griffith Olmstead from Jewett
Service Unit 544
Kimberly Hine from Collinsville
Service Unit 111
Kendra Kennedy from Waterloo
Service Unit 211
Heather King from Herrin
Service Unit 90
LeAnn Kitchen from Troy
Service Unit 109
Danielle Mills from St. Jacob
Service Unit 109
Robyn Vecchetti from Collinsville
Service Unit 111
Lisa Wagner from Oblong
Service Unit 544
DeAnn Wallace from Waterloo
Service Unit 211
Volunteer of Excellence Award
The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes volunteers who demonstrate outstanding partnership to girls while leading the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission-delivery to every member.
Nicole Bell from O’Fallon
Service Unit 201
Leaticia Bullock from Mt. Vernon
Service Unit 30
Erin Grider-Way from O’Fallon
Service Unit 201
Tammy Hess from Paris
Service Unit 531
Rebeccah Knapp from O’Fallon
Service Unit 201
Laura Koehler from Belleville
Service Unit 207
Andrea Markwardt from O’Fallon
Service Unit 201
Janice McCallister from Collinsville
Service Unit 111
Heather Miranti from Carterville
Service Unit 90
Janice Monroe from Neoga
Service Unit 521
Ida Quinones-Flores from O’Fallon
Service Unit 201
Amanda Rayfield from Godfrey
Service Unit 101
Katy Sarabia from Edwardsville
Service Unit 108
Valerie Taylor from Mt. Vernon
Service Unit 30
Taylor Veach from Altamont
Service Unit 511
Erin Vicory from Charleston
Service Unit 522
Lauren Zelechowski from Fairview Heights
Service Unit 201
President’s Award
The President’s Award recognizes exemplary support from a Service Unit team in delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, surpassing team goals and making a significant impact toward the council’s goals.
Service Unit 201 – O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights
Serving the areas of Lebanon, Mascoutah, New Baden, Scott Air Force Base, Summerfield and Trenton
Service Unit 207 – Belleville/Swansea
Serving the areas of Belleville and Swansea
Service Unit 211 – Waterloo
Serving the areas of Valmeyer and Waterloo
Service Unit 521 – Western Coles/Cumberland Counties
Serving the areas of Humboldt, Mattoon, Neoga, Paradise, Trilla, Jewett, Greenup and Toledo
Service Unit 522 – Eastern Coles County
Serving the areas of Ashmore, Charleston, Hutton, Kansas, Lerna and Oakland
Service Unit 544 – Crawford/Jasper Counties
Serving the areas of Flat Rock, Hidalgo, Hunt City, Hutsonville, Newton, Oblong, Palestine, Robinson, Rose Hill, Saint Marie, Story, West Liberty, Wheeler, Willow Hill and Yale
