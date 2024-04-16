GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has wrapped up the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program for 2024. Girl Scouts made door-to-door sales, hosted cookie booths, and even made online sales to friends and family near and far. Thanks to their efforts, girls in Southern Illinois sold 803,953 packages of Girl Scout Cookies this year! Let’s give a shout out to the following girls for being Top Cookie Sellers for their respective areas:

Evangeline Holt from the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana Service Unit sold 1,040 packages

Jeslyn Vickery from the Granite City/Madison/Venice Service Unit sold 845 packages

Katelynn Norman from the Bethalto Service Unit sold 1,168 packages

MaKayla Highley from the Bethalto Service Unit sold 1,000 packages

Ivy Obrecht from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Service Unit sold 1,750 packages

Aubrey Masloski from the Troy/St. Jacob Service Unit sold 750 packages

Layla Basso from the Highland Service Unit sold 750 packages

Ellie Vaughn from the Highland Service Unit sold 750 packages

Ellie Becerril from the Collinsville/Maryville/Caseyville Service Unit sold 764 packages

"Wow! Our girls knocked it out of the park with this year's Girl Scout Cookie Program! I'd like to extend a huge thanks to the girls, their families, and our wonderful volunteers for making this program a success,” said Katie Grayling, Director of Product Programs for GSofSI. “I can't wait to see how the girls use their proceeds to fuel their Girl Scout Leadership Experience; I have no doubt they'll take some amazing adventures and continue to make the world a better place for us all," Grayling added.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls gain five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics – that will benefit them throughout their lives. And, proceeds from these programs stay local to provide numerous opportunities for girls to explore their interests, become tomorrow’s leaders, and change the world.

Girl Scouts and cookies share a rich history. While recipes and box designs have changed over the years, selling cookies remains an important part of today’s Girl Scout program. The activity of selling cookies is directly related to Girl Scouts’ purpose of helping all girls reach their full potential and helping them become strong, confident, and resourceful citizens.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Many successful businesswomen today say they got their start selling Girl Scout Cookies. During cookie activities, girls are members of a team working toward a common goal, with each girl striving to do her best.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,500 girls and nearly 3,400 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

